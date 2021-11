Allegiant Air debuted its first flight out of Dulles International Airport on Friday, launching the Las Vegas-based carrier’s new nonstop service to Florida. The carrier advertises cheaper, leisure-destination flights, including the one from Dulles to Jacksonville International Airport that is now available and the next nonstop flight to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport that will be available Dec. 18.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO