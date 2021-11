** Update: 11/21/2021 @ 21:10 UTC – Article updated with a statement from Brussels Airlines; details below. **. A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 took off from Brussels, Belgium on November 19th to head to New York, United States. However, the twinjet was diverted to Dublin before it had a chance to cross the Atlantic Ocean. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine failure and has remained in the capital of Ireland for over two days.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO