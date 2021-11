We’re SO excited for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to open at EPCOT!. It seems like we’ve been waiting a long time for the ride to open, but we’ve gotten some awesome sneak peeks and more info on the ride in that time. It will be one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the WORLD and the ride vehicles will spin around while you travel on the track. And now, we have a look at some NEW images of Cosmic Rewind, a special guest, and when it will open!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO