After more than a year of intermittent strict lockdowns, Paris is back—and more vibrant than ever. Measures taken to move the city beyond the dark pandemic days, including restaurants and bars requiring an EU digital health certificate or proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter, have proven effective. Iconic attractions like the Louvre have reopened, and new ones have arrived, too, including the Bourse de Commerce contemporary art museum. The streets are once again filled with comingling Parisians and travelers, and while masks are still required indoors at many spots, the City of Light has gained a new sprightliness that beckons visitors for a fall or winter visit.

