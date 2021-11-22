ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Review: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is a stage to film musical triumph

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced that Andrew Garfield would play the lead in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!, there was no doubt he’d honor the memory of the late Jonathan Larson with a brilliant acting performance. What is a surprise, however, is just how moving the film is, and how...

The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Appreciation: The Rapture and Relevance of Stephen Sondheim

No contemporary artist has been as instrumental in testing, torching and redefining the boundaries of American musical theater as Stephen Sondheim, who died early Friday at his home in Connecticut, aged 91. An unparalleled giant in the field, his influence has helped shape generations of composers and lyricists and will continue to do so, and his loss stings like few others. We tend to think of our cultural heroes as immortal, and Sondheim was an undisputed genius who commanded a god-like respect. With news of his death still sinking in, it’s difficult to comprehend that we’ll never again experience the anticipation...
CBS New York

Fans Pack Theater District To Express Their Emotions Over The Passing Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway fans were devastated Friday night to hear of the passing of composer Stephen Sondheim. Some of them rushed to the Theater District without tickets to pay tribute to the legend. “Cast, musicians, crew dedicate tonight’s and going forward for our entire run to Stephen Sondheim,” actress Patti LuPone said. Before Friday’s production of “Company,” LuPone, the show’s star, was joined by the entire cast to pay tribute to Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for the show. Director Marianne Elliott said the performance was a celebration of the joy Sondheim brought to audiences. “Well, he’s like Shakespeare, isn’t he?...
ComicBook

Stephen Sondheim, Legendary Musical Theater Composer, Dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, an iconic fixture in the world of American musical theater with work spanning over half a century, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by an announcement from his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas (via The New York Times), who indicated that the passing occurred on Friday, November 26th, and that Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day prior. Sondheim is regarded to be an influential part of 20th-century musical theater, composing the music and lyrics for productions such as Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods, as well as the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.
Jonesboro Sun

New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage.
arcamax.com

'Tick, Tick...Boom!' review: Director Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the fuse with Jonathan Larson's own musical story of himself, before 'Rent' and his death

Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash “Rent,” measured out his own tragically abbreviated life in ways that made him typical of a struggling musical theater composer/lyricist, as well as uniquely himself. He was not an easy-breathing collaborator by any accounts, but he was a seriously inspired one. He took inspiration from the greats and then, after his sudden death, went on to inspire so many more coming up behind him.
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is a mixed bag on screen

Tick, Tick… Boom! isn’t a tragedy, but it’s sure tragic in context. The musical was written by Jonathan Larson—the man who’d go on to write Rent—before he achieved widespread success. It was 1990, the musical he’d been working on for nearly a decade had failed to gain traction, and he had just turned 30. His twenties were over and he was still a nobody, slaving away at a diner to afford a cramped New York apartment. So he channeled his frustrations into a new, autobiographical musical, titling it Tick, Tick… Boom! to capture the feeling that his clock was ticking—he was running out of time to do something great. His next musical was Rent. The night before Rent’s off-Broadway debut, he died of an aortic dissection at age 35.
untappedcities.com

The Filming Locations for tick, tick …Boom!

Today, the film tick, tick …Boom!, premieres on Netflix, telling the story of Jonathan Larson, the composer and playwright of the rock musical Rent just as he is on the cusp of fame as he approaches his 30th birthday. This is before the show won three Tony awards and he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Those who know Larson’s story will of course know that all of his accolades were won posthumously and he never got to see the success of Rent. The action of tick, tick …Boom! happens before that and it is staged as its own rock musical, with filming locations all over New York City that recreate the city of the 1990s that Larson inhabited.
Miami Herald

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield dreaded Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield was frightened to watch 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'. The 38-year-old star features in the new musical and admits that he was dreading the Hollywood premiere of the movie as is the most "personal" project he has ever worked on. Andrew told the Metro newspaper: "I had a lump in...
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Tick Tick… Boom Sequel?

Helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, bittersweet biographical musical drama ‘Tick, tick… Boom’ chronicles the legacy of artist and playwright Jonathan Larson. Based on the autobiographical account of the same name by Larson, the musical within a musical follows the struggling artist as he charts the dingy corridors of the New York City theatre district wearing an oversized trench coat.
KGUN 9

Musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is a vibrant take on a Broadway legend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN ) — "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a film for dreamers, and those who envy artists who follow their passions through dead ends and heartache, regardless of whether they'll lead to success or failure. One of the year's best films, it's a catchy musical and a powerful biopic...
thecinemaholic.com

All the Broadway Cameos in Tick, Tick… Boom!

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ brings the life and struggles of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson to the big screen. The musical drama is based on Larson’s own semi-autobiographical stage musical of the same name. It is directed by Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and features actors such as Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesús, who have made a name for themselves on stage as well as on-screen. As with Miranda’s previous works such as ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘In the Heights,’ viewers must be wondering if any popular Broadway actors make cameo appearances in the movie. Well, here’s a list of all the Broadway actors who cameo in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
Newnan Times-Herald

tick, tick…BOOM! Essential viewing for musical theater fans

It’s hard to believe that Lin-Manuel Miranda (see “Hamilton”) makes his feature film directing debut with “tick, tick…Boom!” It seems like the omnipresent Oscar-nominated Tony-, Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright has been involved in almost everything in the last few years. Now he adds feature filmmaker to his growing list of achievements. And this addition is welcomed.
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
