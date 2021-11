A malware analyst for Kaspersky, Tatyana Shishkova, has been tracking the appearance of Joker malware on numerous apps that have been available at some point on the Google Play Store. While some of the apps have registered barely any installs, quite a few have had thousands of downloads. The Joker malware has made numerous appearances over the years, with our last report on it detailing how it can access contacts and SMS messages without user permission.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO