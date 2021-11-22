Drug Murder, 1944

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened law enforcement Sunday afternoon. Officers went to a home at about 1:33 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man, whom they had a protective order against, was at their residence with a gun. The 47-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers soon tracked him down and tried to pull him over. (credit: CBS) He sped off, but police eventually disabled his vehicle via the PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail. Police Cpt. Greg Weiss says the man then “presented a threat to officers and shots were fire.” “Officers immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived,” Weiss said. The man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition and identity haven’t been released. Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO