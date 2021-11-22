ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Drug Murder, 1944

 7 days ago

Drug related murders come and go with frequency in Mendocino County. However, never was the term so true as in February, 1944. The scene: Noon hour of a winter's day at the old Philbrick property near the Halfway House off the Orr Springs Road that connects Comptche to Ukiah....

cbs4local.com

Shawver Park murder occurred after drug deal done on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder on Shawver Park occurred after an $80 drug deal, according to the arrest affidavit. On November 1, police responded to an incident at 8100 Independence which is at Shawver Park. When officers arrived at the scene they found a victim laying on the...
EL PASO, TX
The Herald

Bowers acquitted on murder, fatal drug delivery charges

MERCER — After more than five hours of deliberation, a jury acquitted Brandon O’Brien Bowers Thursday night on charges of third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the fentanyl overdose of Michael Robert Herndon. The jury found Bowers guilty of manufacture, delivery and possession of a...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
BBC

Drug dealer convicted of police officer murder bid

A drug dealer has been convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down during an arrest bid in Glasgow. Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year. Mobile phone footage caught Yu driving a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
klif.com

Garland Murder Suspect Arrested

Garland (WBAP/KLIF) – A 26 year old Garland resident has been arrested for an early Thanksgiving day murder. Ram Hel is in the Garland jail, charged with the killing of Shalom Thang. Thang was found lying in the driveway of a home near the southwest corner of Garland’s Alamo Park. He had been stabbed, and died later in a local hospital. Police have not yet said what lead them to Hel as the suspect. They do say their investigation is on-going.
GARLAND, TX
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Drug Case

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has released details of drug investigation that took place this week. The sheriff’s office along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Brush Run Road in Cambridge on Wednesday. At the home detectives said they discovered...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
New University Newspaper

Orange County Drug Dealers May Now Face Murder Charges for Overdoses

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced his initiative to charge convicted drug dealers with murder if their manuafacturing and/or distribution of illegal substances kills an individual on Nov. 9. Present at the announcement were neighboring county representatives, fellow law enforcement and families affected by fentanyl poisoning. The decision stems...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Charleston Press

Former prison guard tried to kill inmate by spraying his cigarettes with poisonous spray because he insulted him, pleads guilty

As the crime rate across the country has an increasing trend and more and more offenders are serving their prison sentences, prison incidents have started to rise proportionately as well. From time to time, we hear about incidents in prisons between inmates due to their unresolved disputes from the past, but sometimes, there are incidents between correctional officers and prisoners.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
arcamax.com

LZ Granderson: Who else has been terrorized and killed by police where Ahmaud Arbery was murdered?

Caroline Small was just 35 years old when she died. Already struggling with mental health issues as well as drug and alcohol addiction, it is believed her divorce, which had just been finalized days earlier, contributed to her poor state of mind when a Glynn County officer approached her as she sat in her running car. Someone had called police believing Small was doing drugs.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Santa Fe Reporter

Drugs Behind Bars

Seth Christopher Flores wound up in handcuffs in late July on charges that he smuggled Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, into the Santa Fe County Adult Correctional Facility—where he’d been working as a guard. Judge John Rysanek dismissed charges against Flores last month for prosecutors’ failure...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake Police Shoot, Wound Man ‘Who Presented A Threat To Officers’

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened law enforcement Sunday afternoon. Officers went to a home at about 1:33 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man, whom they had a protective order against, was at their residence with a gun. The 47-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers soon tracked him down and tried to pull him over. (credit: CBS) He sped off, but police eventually disabled his vehicle via the PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail. Police Cpt. Greg Weiss says the man then “presented a threat to officers and shots were fire.” “Officers immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived,” Weiss said. The man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition and identity haven’t been released. Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
FOREST LAKE, MN
Dadeville Record

Hunger leads to drug seizure

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell was working on another criminal case when he seized nearly 30 grams of meth. Howell and Coosa County chief deputy George Long stumbled into the drugs as they stopped at the Kellyton Dollar General last week. “We were working a theft case and it was...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Arrests made in drug roundup

Arrests were made Friday, Nov. 12, in a county wide roundup targeting suspects who were involved in the distribution of controlled substances. Thirty warrants were issued and as of Monday, Nov. 15, over half of the suspects had been arrested or turned themselves over to law enforcement. The announcement came...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Arrest Convicted Drug Dealer for Dealing Drugs

NEW BEDFORD — On Wednesday, New Bedford police arrested a city man with a previous cocaine dealing conviction for fentanyl trafficking. Police said detectives searched 26-year-old Manuel Mejia's Belleville Avenue apartment on Nov. 17. They allegedly found more than 70 grams of fentanyl, cutting agent, packaging materials and a digital...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Newport Plain Talk

Cash, drugs seized from Cosby cabin

COSBY—Two Ohio men face multiple charges after they were found in possession of a large sum of illegal narcotics and cash at a Cosby Cabin. Narcotics Lieutenant Max Laughter and Narcotics Deputy Blake Cupp responded to Hooper Highway in reference to a cabin and RV park owner who had a complaint about illegal drug activity happening in and around lot 216.
COSBY, TN

