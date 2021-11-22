ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Quantum Matter Seminar

Observation of KPZ superdiffusion in a Heisenberg quantum magnet. Please join the virtual seminar here https://caltech.zoom.us/j/6807641619. Universality is one of the guiding principles unifying the description of seemingly unrelated physical systems. Kardar-Parisi-Zhang (KPZ)...

dailygalaxy.com

Quantum Birth of the Universe –Becomes a Multiverse, an Eternally Growing Fractal

“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Weird quantum effect that can turn matter invisible finally demonstrated

A weird quantum effect that was predicted decades ago has finally been demonstrated — if you make a cloud of gas cold and dense enough, you can make it invisible. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) used lasers to squeeze and cool lithium gas to densities and temperatures low enough that it scattered less light. If they can cool the cloud even closer to absolute zero (minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius), they say it will become completely invisible.
PHYSICS
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Granular and particle-laden flow: Novel approaches to characterize avalanches and dunes across scales. Granular and particle-laden flow: Novel approaches to characterize avalanches and dunes across scales. Abstract: Flowing granular materials arise everywhere around us, in industry from pharmaceutical processes to bulk good transport lines, and in nature from snow avalanches...
NETHERLANDS
caltech.edu

High Energy Physics Seminar

We propose a new beam dump experimenta at future muon colliders at TeV energy scales. This provides an opportunity to expand the theory, energy, and intensity frontier of new physics searches. If we were to construct a muon collider, a beam dump would be an economical and effective way to increase the discovery potential of the experiment in a complementary regime. In this work we consider vector models such as the dark photon and Lμ - Lτ gauge boson as new physics candidates. We explore which regions of parameter space can be probed with a muon beam dump. We find that we gain sensitivity in the moderate mass (MeV - GeV) with small to very small coupling.
SCIENCE
Heisenberg
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Raman Spectroscopy for Planetary Science: Searching for Signs of Life on Mars. Abstract: "Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for detecting and identifying chemical compounds based on how their molecular vibrations scatter light. For the first time ever, Raman spectroscopy is being done on another world, thanks to NASA's Perseverance Mars rover which landed in February 2021. Onboard Perseverance is SHERLOC, a deep-ultraviolet Raman micro-spectrometer designed to search for the chemical signs of past life and habitability on the Martian surface. Conducting Raman spectroscopy on another planet presents unique opportunities as well as new challenges, and we've done a great deal of work preparing for SHERLOC operations to make sure that we can properly analyse and interpret the data sent back by the rover. This talk will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy for planetary science, introduce new analytical methods being developed for SHERLOC, and how UV Raman spectroscopy will expand our understanding of chemical diversity on the Martian surface."
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

The talk will consist of two parts. In the first one, we introduce a certain natural Polish space of all separable Banach spaces. We compare it with the recent different approach to topologizing the space of separable Banach spaces, by Godefroy and Saint-Raymond. Our main interest will be in the...
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Chemo-mechanics of methane migration through deep marine sediments. Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans in the past decade. Identifying and quantifying where and how much methane is being released into the ocean remains a major challenge, and a critical gap in assessing the global carbon budget and predicting future climate. Methane hydrate forms from methane-water mixture under elevated pressure and low temperature conditions typical of the deep marine settings (>600 m depth), often referred to as the hydrate stability zone (HSZ). Wide-ranging field evidence indicates that methane seepage often coexists with hydrate-bearing sediments within the HSZ, suggesting that hydrate formation may play an important role during the methane gas migration process. At a depth that is too shallow for hydrate formation, existing theories suggest gas migration occurs via capillary invasion and/or initiation and propagation of fractures. Within the HSZ, however, a theoretical mechanism that addresses the way in which hydrate formation participates in the gas percolation process is missing.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Abstract: Quantum simulation is expected to be one of the central applications of future quantum computers. Product formulas, or Trotterization, are the oldest and still one of the most studied methods for quantum simulations due to their relatively simple implementation without ancillae. For an accurate product formula approximation in the spectral norm, the state-of-the-art gate complexity depends on the number of terms in the Hamiltonian and a certain 1-norm of its local terms. This work considers the concentration aspects of Trotter error: we show quantitatively that the Trotter error exhibits 2-norm scaling ``typically'', with the current estimates in 1-norm being for the ``worst'' cases. For general k-local Hamiltonians, we obtain gate count estimates for input states drawn from a 1-design ensemble (which includes e.g., computational basis states). Our gate count depends on the number of terms in the Hamiltonian but replaces the 1-norm quantity by its analog in 2-norm, giving significant speedup for systems with large connectivity. Our concentration results generalize to Hamiltonians with Fermionic terms and when the input state is restricted to a low-particle number subspace. Further, when the Hamiltonian itself has random coefficients, such as the SYK models, we show the stronger result that the 2-norm behavior persists even for the worst input state. Our primary technical tool is a family of simple but versatile inequalities from non-commutative martingales called uniform smoothness. We use them to derive Hypercontractivity, i.e., p-norm estimates for low-degree polynomials (i.e., k-local operator), implying concentration via Markov's inequality. In terms of optimality, we give examples that simultaneously match our p-norm estimates and the existing spectral norm estimates. This shows that our improvement is due to asking a qualitatively different question from the spectral norm bounds. Our results give evidence that product formulas in practice may generically work much better than expected.
COMPUTERS
#Magnet#Microscope#Quantum Matter Seminar#Kpz
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Ozsvath and Szabo have shown that knot Floer homology detects knot genus - the largest Alexander grading of a non-trivial homology class is equal to the genus. We give a new contact geometric interpretation of this fact by realizing such a class via the transverse knot invariant introduced by Lisca, Ozsvath, Stipsicz and Szabo. Our approach relies on the "convex decomposition theory" of Honda, Kazez and Matic - a contact geometric interpretation of Gabai's sutured hierarchies.
MATHEMATICS
purdue.edu

Chen to present 2021 Herbert Newby McCoy Lecture on making quantum matter

Yong Chen, the Karl Lark-Horovitz Professor of Physics and Astronomy, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of Purdue Quantum Science and Engineering Institute, will give the 2021 Herbert Newby McCoy Distinguished Lecture at 9 a.m. ET Friday (Nov. 19). The lecture will be livestreamed. In his lecture, Chen...
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Distinguished Medical Engineering Seminar - George Malliaras

Bioelectronic medicine provides a new means of addressing disease via the electrical stimulation of tissues: Deep brain stimulation, for example, has shown exceptional promise in the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, while stimulation of peripheral nerves is being explored to treat autoimmune disorders. To bring these technologies to patients at scale, however, significant challenges remain to be addressed. Key among these is our ability to establish stable and efficient interfaces between electronics and the human body. I will show examples of how this can be achieved using new electronic materials and devices engineered to communicate with the body and evolve with it.
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Physicists Detect Elusive 'Ghost Particles' in The LHC For The Very First Time

A major milestone in particle physics has just been made at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). For the first time, candidate neutrinos have been detected, not just at the LHC, but in any particle collider. The six neutrino interactions, detected using the neutrino subdetector FASERnu, not only demonstrate the feasibility of the technology, they open up a new avenue for studying these mysterious particles, particularly at high energies. "Prior to this project, no sign of neutrinos has ever been seen at a particle collider," said physicist Jonathan Feng of the University of California Irvine, co-leader of the FASER Collaboration. "This significant breakthrough is a...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Humans Could Be the Dominant Species in the Universe to Albert Einstein’s Forgotten Idea (The Galaxy Report –Holiday Feature)

The Cosmos provided a bonanza of amazing news headlines and unanswered questions for our Thanksgiving Holiday enjoyment, from will a twisted Universe save cosmology to Homo sapiens “shadow species” to the expanding Universe will break the speed of light and NASA’s new “evidence of alien Life” scale. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
ASTRONOMY
University of Arkansas

Two-Part Analytical Chemistry Seminar on HPLC This Friday

Christopher M. Riley, president of Riley and Rabel Consulting Services Inc., will give a two-part seminar titled "HPLC is the worst technique for the quantitative analysis of drugs and drug impurities — Except for all the others: Determination of vancomycin impurities in Dry Powder Inhalation Product — A case in point!" from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar via Zoom or in person in CHEM 144. The talk is free and open to the public.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar with Dr. R. Lee Penn

Due to the pandemic, this event will be available via Zoom. Please join us for a special event with Dr. Lee Penn (University of Minnesota) on Tuesday, November 16th at 3 pm PT. Dr. Penn will give a technical talk on their group's work on iron oxide nanoparticles in reactive media and spend the second portion of the event discussing their work promoting diversity, equity and inclusion values on campus and throughout their career in STEM. This will be a more informal talk where the audience is encouraged to engage in a discussion with Dr. Penn.
EDUCATION
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE

