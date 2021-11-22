ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines, flu shots especially important this holiday season

Daily Mining Gazette
 7 days ago

As COVID-19 and flu cases rise in the region, state health officials are urging residents to take precautions. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asked residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wear masks in indoor settings, practice social distancing when possible and stay home when...

www.mininggazette.com

news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
everythinglubbock.com

See how the flu vaccination rate in Texas compares to other flu seasons

(STACKER.COM) — Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
TEXAS STATE
cnycentral.com

Local pediatrician concerned of holiday spike, especially Thanksgiving

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Many people around the world plan to gather with friends and families for the holidays. However, COVID still remains a threat. Dr. Dracker with Summerwood Pediatrics is concerned ahead of the holidays, especially Thanksgiving. With the vaccine recently rolling out for kids as young as the age...
LIVERPOOL, NY
State
Michigan State
9&10 News

American Nurses Association Launches Flu Shot Fridays, a National Flu Vaccination Campaign

After more than 18 months of taking precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the world is slowly reopening. With more people returning in-person to the workplace and schools this flu season, there’s a continued risk to consider: the possibility of being infected by seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Helping to protect against seasonal flu is a top public health priority, and it’s important the public understands flu vaccinations are the best defense to help protect against seasonal flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID vaccine, flu shot clinic also provides holiday meals

MILWAUKEE - In a push to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus and influenza, a local organization has enlisted some professional help. It’s been said for a long time that stopping the spread of viral infections takes the whole community stepping up. "The numbers are increasing, and we want...
MILWAUKEE, WI
easttexasradio.com

Your Health Means Everything – Protect It By Getting Vaccinated For Flu Season

Shorter days and cooler temperatures are tell-tale signs that autumn has arrived. Unfortunately, another sign of the season is the beginning of increased flu activity. Flu season can last from autumn to as late as May, peaking between December and February. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year’s flu cases were historically low. Thanks mainly to the widespread safety measures to combat another widely-circulating respiratory illness, COVID-19, including school closures, mask-wearing, and social distancing. With less common practice of those measures over the past several months, we could see an uptick in flu cases similar to prior years’ levels. That potential, along with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic – makes it even more critical that we each do what we can to minimize our risk, protect our health, and protect the health of those around us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Hope for Oral Flu Vaccine as Prime Season Descends

A new study shows that there might be a way to protect against influenza infection without needing to stir up antibody response. Scientists from Stanford University investigated the effectiveness of an oral tablet flu vaccine called VXA-A1.1 by Vaxart, which uses cellular correlates of protection. Results from the Phase II human influenza challenge trial showed that those who were given VXA-A1.1 were better at providing protection against viral shedding compared to the injected inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV).
SCIENCE
abc12.com

Michigan’s first flu outbreak of the season leads to call for vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A significant flu outbreak at the University of Michigan is leading to a call for Michiganders to get their seasonal flu vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 525 cases of influenza A from the H3N2 strain are under investigation at the University of Michigan’s main campus in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Physicians miss many opportunities to provide flu vaccinations, especially among older minority populations

Clinicians are missing opportunities to vaccinate Medicare patients against influenza, despite widespread availability of vaccines and no copayment for patients. In addition, disparities persist in vaccination uptake based on factors including the presence of high-risk illness as well as the beneficiary's race and ethnicity. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
kynt1450.com

Free Flu Vaccines In Yankton

The best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated. If you haven’t received your flu vaccine, there is still time. Servant Hearts Clinic is offering a free influenza vaccine every Monday from 5:30 – 7 p.m. through the end of December. Servant Hearts Clinic Executive Director Frani Kieffer...
YANKTON, SD
La Crosse Tribune

Flu cases higher this season than last year, influenza vaccination urged

Cases of influenza are rising in tandem with COVID-19 infections, leaving state health professionals concerned about a possible “twindemic.”. So far this season, statewide flu cases are four times higher than the same date in 2020. The most recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report was released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Nov. 6. In general, case rates are still lower than in pre-pandemic years, but hospitals are also dealing with COVID patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdc.gov

Increasing Flu Activity in Some States, Especially Among Young Adults

November 15, 2021—CDC’s most recent FluView reports increases in flu activity that could mark the beginning of the 2021-2022 flu season. While flu activity is still low overall nationally, there has been an increase of influenza A(H3N2) viruses detected in recent weeks. The majority of these have been found in young adults and children, who are commonly the drivers of community spread of flu. CDC also has received anecdotal reports of flu outbreaks among young adults, possibly attending colleges and universities in several states. In addition, the University of Michigan has reported a large and sudden increase in cases of flu among students on the Ann Arbor campus. CDC is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Washtenaw County Health Department, and University of Michigan (U-M) to investigate the outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Managing cold and flu season

As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the same, but muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches and sore throat are some of the more common signs you may be suffering from the flu, which tends to come on quicker than a cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy