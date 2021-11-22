ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Almost £9m wrongly paid in business support

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost £9m was wrongly paid out by Stormont's main Covid-19 business support scheme, a public spending watchdog has estimated. The auditor general examined the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS). Between October 2020 and May 2021 it paid grants to businesses unable to operate due to the...

www.bbc.co.uk

