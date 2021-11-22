ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV-Maker VinFast Moves to Playa Vista, Plans US Expansion

By Mediha DiMartino
Los Angeles Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a busy one for VinFast. The EV-maker, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based VinFast Trading and Service Co., moved into a 15,000-square-foot space in Playa Vista to set up its U.S. headquarters. It also used the opening day of the L.A. Auto Show as the backdrop to unveil...

