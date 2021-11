The US dollar paused for breath overnight, despite more gains by long-dated US yields. With a US holiday ahead and data this evening, currency markets in New York appeared content to consolidate recent greenback gains. The dollar index was almost unchanged at 96.49, before rising to 96.56 in Asia today. The index’s initial target is the June 2020 highs around 97.80 with support at 96.00 and 95.50. The index’s relative strength index (RSI) indicator remains in overbought territory suggesting the US dollar is vulnerable to a short-term correction lower before resuming its uptrend.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO