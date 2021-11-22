Solidfire NVRAM device problems detected

I have a couple of question regarding this topic. Firstly, within one node (controller) there is only one root aggregate, am I right? So, one controller means only one root aggregate? And this root aggregate is thanks to advanced disk partitioning on all disks within one controller (root aggregate covers a small part of all disks), isnt it? And just to be sure, the root aggregate is owned by the controller. Then, I do not understand why are root aggregates needed if they can not be failed over during snap mirror. Is there any boot device in the root aggregate?

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 6 DAYS AGO