ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Solidfire NVRAM device problems detected

By chinchillaking
netapp.com
 7 days ago

We check the Solidfire display below error, I can found NetApp...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBM - United States

Get started with anomaly detection

This learning path provides an overview of anomaly detection for time series data and demonstrates the use of the Anomaly Detection APIs to support Industry 4.0 use cases. Included in this learning path is a step-by-step instruction to get started with using the APIs along with reference to easy-to-use Jupyter Notebooks that apply the APIs on univariate and multivariate time series data.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

SnapCenter Plug-in for VMware vSphere problem

SnapCenter Plug-in for VMware vSphere some time was fail, about three day happen. Message: SnapVault update failed for the relationship [SB0SVMN01 : NETAPP_SBSAN01_vol ==> SB1SVMN01 : NETAPP_SBSAN01_vol_sv] with error: Snapshot copy 'daily_11-15-2021_23.00.00.0592' not found on the SnapVault destination SB1SVMN01 : NETAPP_SBSAN01_vol_sv. what should i check? thanks.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

FabricPool Mirror Handling

How will the Tiering handled if the primary Bucket goes down. My unterstanding of that is, the Cluster is start reading from the secondary Bucket but the tiering(put)operation will be paused. To start that I have to switch the primary with the secondary Bucket, is that true?. I only found...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

Root and data aggregate properties

I have a couple of question regarding this topic. Firstly, within one node (controller) there is only one root aggregate, am I right? So, one controller means only one root aggregate? And this root aggregate is thanks to advanced disk partitioning on all disks within one controller (root aggregate covers a small part of all disks), isnt it? And just to be sure, the root aggregate is owned by the controller. Then, I do not understand why are root aggregates needed if they can not be failed over during snap mirror. Is there any boot device in the root aggregate?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metadata#Netapp#Netapp Kb
netapp.com

Reset ONTAP admin password

Recently I inherited a HCI with full working system installed on it,. evertything is good with the configuration and I can access all the ESXi's on it. the only problem is the password for the ONTAP that was given to me is incorrect.. How can I reset the admin password...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

vsc plugin and account in vSphere?

We have VSC plugin installed in vSphere since a long time ago. Often, we can also see "vsc" account being used, for instance creating a Datastore in vSphere as shown in logs. I don't know how VSC works from high level. 1. Would somebody has to log into vSphere as...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

What is the "cmddirname" for ONTAPI "fpolicy-server-connect" in-order to create security login role?

What is the "cmddirname" for ONTAPI "fpolicy-server-connect" in-order to create security login role?. ****::*> security login role create -role myrole -cmddirname "vserver fpolicy server" -access all. Error: command failed: failed to set field "cmddirname" to "vserver fpolicy server" We are using "fpolicy-server-connect" in our code and hence want to create...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
securityboulevard.com

A behavioral approach to device fingerprinting

Online businesses connect with their customers over the internet through a device, like a laptop or phone, using a web browser or an app. Having insights into these devices can help a business ensure the person they are interacting with is legitimate. For existing customers, having a list of approved devices can speed someone through the login process, but if a new device is detected, that might be a good time to challenge a login. Also, for new customer sign ups, the device can be looked at for signals that something is amiss.
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy