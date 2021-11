Christmas is coming…hopefully. Holiday shoppers are finding that supply chain disruptions could impact their gift-giving plans. Strong consumer demand for goods, combined with labor shortages and disruptions to freight, shipping, and manufacturing, have left the supply chain snarled. Some products are hard to find, and when you buy them online, it can take a long time to get them delivered. Retailers – and even the White House – are encouraging holiday shoppers to start early, and urging them to be prepared for delays in delivery and product shortages – which most of us have already encountered over the last few months. Reports show that half of Americans have already begun their holiday shopping – and of those, 70% have already run into out-of-stock issues.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO