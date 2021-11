WORCESTER — Janelle Allen scored 17 points and Avery LaBarbera added 16 for the Holy Cross women's basketball team in a 61-58 loss to UMass Friday night at the Hart Center. Allen also had six rebounds in her 27 minutes. Oluchi Esemma had nine points and five rebounds, and Addisyn Cross and Kelly Petro each had a team leading four assists for the Crusaders (1-3), who host Connecticut College at 6 p.m. Monday in the third of the three-game homestand.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO