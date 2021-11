Cameron Yoemen pitcher and shortstop Tracer Lopez participated in signing day, and he has committed to Texas Tech University. The Yoemen pitcher and shortstop recently reclassified from a junior to a senior and signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Texas Tech. Lopez is a multi-sport athlete as he competed for state in both track and field (300 meter hurdles) and cross country and was a starting shortstop and relief pitcher for the baseball team that went all the way to the regional finals before losing to the eventual state champion Malakoff Tigers. This will be his final season with the Yoemen track and field as he hopes to make it back to state. Tracer and the rest of the baseball team also hope to make it back to the regional finals and maybe even farther.

CAMERON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO