Editor’s note: Darby Bradley has worked for the Vermont Land Trust in many roles since its founding, including a stint as president. For the Vermont Land Trust (VLT), land conservation has always been about more than simply protecting land. When Rick Carbin founded the organization in 1977, he was already thinking about housing and economic development as well as the preservation of farm and forest land. The value of building connections between land, people and communities, remain at the forefront of the organization today, despite the myriad of new challenges that our land, our communities and our state now face.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO