Very big news came yesterday for a new Dallas real estate brokerage and our ever-evolving industry. Chicago-based @properties, which has a growing Dallas-Fort Worth presence, has acquired one of the nation’s oldest real estate networks, propelling the U.S. firm into instant global status by entering into a long-term global brand license agreement with Christie’s International Real Estate. The acquisition is a bit unusual because @properties, while the eighth-largest real estate brokerage in the U.S. — and growing — is basically buying a giant with deep history and trenches in the industry across the world.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO