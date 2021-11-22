The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash

Some things tend to be hereditary, in one way or another. Several people who sing or play an instrument will tell you that they come from a musical family. However, some pedigrees are a little more impressive than others. This is the case for Whey Jennings and Thomas Gabriel. Whey is the grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Thomas is the eldest grandson of Johnny Cash. Both men spent time with their grandparents when they were young. Whether it is in the blood or just in the influence, these fellas picked up a thing or two along the way.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO