Trailer | Duty Free

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article75-year-old Rebecca loses the only job she's even known. She has no savings,...

video.scetv.org

Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
The Independent

FedEx delivery driver sparks debate after showing truck full of packages and urging people to shop ‘in person’

A FedEx employee has sparked a debate after sharing a video of his truck full of packages after Thanksgiving and urging people to “shop in person”.On Friday, Roger Ruiz, from Chicago, Illinois, who goes by the username @rogerruiz4 on TikTok, shared a video to the app in which he could be seen filming all of the packages piled up in the back of his delivery truck.On the video, which featured an animation of Homer Simpson crying, Ruiz wrote: “This is what a FedEx truck looks like after Thanksgiving. Please shop in person.”The video, which has been viewed more than 223,000...
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
The Staten Island Advance

OWN launches ‘Big Holiday Food Fight’ cooking competition: How to watch, time, trailer, stream for free

Some good old fashioned holiday cooking is going down on the Oprah Winfrey Network this week. The series “The Big Holiday Food Fight” premieres on OWN on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial) or on Philo. This seasonal cooking competition pits chefs against each other to create the tastiest holiday dish. A panel of judges will award $5,000 per episode.
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Free Access event announced

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s multiplayer will be free to play this weekend on all platforms. The Multiplayer Free Access event begins tomorrow, November 18th at 10 a.m. PT and will run through November 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. During the event, players will have full access to Vanguard’s multiplayer, including all weapons, Operators, maps, and playlists.
gamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Free Multiplayer Access Slated for the Weekend

Activision and Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard has recently been released to mostly middling reviews, and the developer has already announced a free access period for its multiplayer component. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for free from Thursday, November 18th at 10 am PT to Monday, November 22nd.
The Independent

Stena Line’s Dublin-Holyhead ‘booze cruise’ is back, with 50% off duty free

A popular “no landing” duty free cruise from Wales to Ireland is making a comeback, allowing shoppers to stock up on cheap cigarettes, alcohol and beauty products ahead of Christmas.Ferry company Stena Line is set to operate the return shopping cruise from Holyhead or Fishguard in Wales to Dublin every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 12 December.While most passengers take the return route from and to Wales, shoppers may disembark in Dublin if they satisfy the entry requirements for Ireland.The Swedish ferry operator has seen a rise in interest around duty-free cruises ever since Brexit allowed them to resume.Cruise shoppers...
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
