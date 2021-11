AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE along Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit to check out some of the new floats for this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade! The parade steps off at Woodward and Kirby at 8:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It will make its march down to Woodward and Congress past the TV zone. Attendees are encouraged to come downtown and watch the parade live in person once again this year. Everyone else can watch the parade on WDIV-TV Local 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO