ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris Returns to Game vs. Chargers after Concussion Evaluation

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers running back Najee Harris returned to his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night after taking a hit to the head in the fourth quarter and...

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Approaching Franchise History

Get on Najee Watch, Steelers fans. Rookie running back Najee Harris has a chance to make history tonight on the Sunday Night Football stage. Harris is 37 yards away from becoming the first Steelers rookie in franchise history with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his first 10 games. The Alabama product, who the Steelers drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has really got going recently after a slow start to his NFL career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Michele Tafoya
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Najee Harris had no idea there were ties in the NFL

Rookie running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to come out on top at home against the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday. Playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19 protocols), Pittsburgh’s game against Detroit ended in a 16-16 tie. This came after Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball late in overtime with the team looking to pull out a win.
NFL
chargers

Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris?

Below are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Austin Ekeler:. The Chargers head into Week 11 preparing to face the 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Both the Steelers and Chargers are in a tight race in their respective divisions with every team in the AFC West and North having at least five wins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Nbc#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
Steelers Depot

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Steelers ‘Really Hit On’ Draft Pick Of Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris ranks second in the NFL in rushing attempts and touches. He ranks sixth in rushing yards, and fifth in yards from scrimmage. The general impression is that he has done a lot with a little so far through the first nine games of his career after being drafted in the first round back in April.
NFL
cbslocal.com

SportsLine Week 11 AFC North Picks: For Steelers-Chargers, ‘The Key Is Najee Harris,’ Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS Pittsburgh) — It seems like no one wants to win the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens were shut down by the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers limped to a tie with the (still) winless Detroit Lions. And the Cleveland Browns were dominated by the New England Patriots. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have an excuse, they had the week off. But they’re performances in the two weeks before showed very little promise.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Steelers Putting Too Much On Najee Harris’ Plate?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Best Same Game Parlay for Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football

Same game parlays, particularly on stand-alone prime time games, are a ton of fun. Bettors can still enjoy the intrigue of betting small and winning big if everything comes through, minus the waiting through an entire slate. You can focus in on one matchup and watch as your bets hopefully hit throughout the evening.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Chargers Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, score prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Chargers

Well, that one sure escalated quickly. Though the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately went out with a whimper, it was a phenomenal effort on the road, coming back from multiple two-score deficits to make it a game and ultimately have the football in Ben Roethlisberger’s hands with a chance to go and win the game on the road Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
AllSteelers

Evaluating Najee Harris' Rookie of the Year Competition

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris needed no time to welcome himself to the NFL game. But even with a strong opening half, is he the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year?. Through 10 games this season, Harris has recorded 685 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards and seven...
NFL
Tribune-Review

2 top offensive rookies to meet in Steelers’ Najee Harris, Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase

By virtue of playing in college for LSU and Alabama, respectively, Ja’Marr Chase and Najee Harris have faced each other often and are natural rivals. That’ll continue in the NFL now that Harris is a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back and Chase a rookie wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll be on opposite sidelines for the second time as professionals Sunday during an AFC North showdown.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy