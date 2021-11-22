The 4.2-Mile Scenic Hike In Missouri You Will Want To Take As Soon As You Can
Missouri’s so easy to explore – whether we want to strike out on foot, on our bike, or in the car with the windows rolled down. That’s one of the top selling points of this 4.2-mile scenic hike in Missouri. You can usually explore the path any way you want, and you’re guaranteed some of the area’s prettiest views.
Cliff Drive Scenic Byway meanders through Kansas City, offering beautiful views no matter what time of the year you visit.
While the scenic byway usually welcomes drivers on select days, it is currently closed to vehicular traffic. Check here before you head out, if you're hoping to drive the path, to see if it has re-opened.
If you're up for the adventure, you can set off on foot or on bike at any time. Just be prepared for a bit of a challenge as the trail has earned a moderate rating from All Trails.
The paved trail is predominately flat and can get quite busy, especially with those on bikes and scooters. Vehicular traffic is often limited to allow for others to safely traverse the trail.
You'll definitely want to bring your camera, plenty of water, and maybe even a few snacks along for this epic trail that passes through such landmarks as Kessler Park.
Other highlights of the trail include North Terrace Lake, The Reservoir, and The Kansas City Museum. Carve out some time to stop and visit some of the highlights along the way, or bring a picnic along.
Even if you're hiking or biking in the hot summer months, you'll find the abundance of shade makes exploring much cooler.
Here's the official website of Cliff Drive State Scenic Byway . Find a trail map on All Trails .
Do you have a favorite scenic hike in Missouri? Tell us about it in the comments! If you prefer a leisurely drive to a scenic hike in Missouri, follow the Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway .
