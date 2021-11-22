ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The 4.2-Mile Scenic Hike In Missouri You Will Want To Take As Soon As You Can

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Missouri
Only In Missouri
 7 days ago

Missouri’s so easy to explore – whether we want to strike out on foot, on our bike, or in the car with the windows rolled down. That’s one of the top selling points of this 4.2-mile scenic hike in Missouri. You can usually explore the path any way you want, and you’re guaranteed some of the area’s prettiest views.

Cliff Drive Scenic Byway meanders through Kansas City, offering beautiful views no matter what time of the year you visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17C8VM_0d3fpgWi00
Google/Tyler Young

While the scenic byway usually welcomes drivers on select days, it is currently closed to vehicular traffic. Check here before you head out, if you're hoping to drive the path, to see if it has re-opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyl36_0d3fpgWi00
All Trails/Brooke Silvey

If you're up for the adventure, you can set off on foot or on bike at any time. Just be prepared for a bit of a challenge as the trail has earned a moderate rating from All Trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zR7n_0d3fpgWi00
Google/Adrianne McDonald

The paved trail is predominately flat and can get quite busy, especially with those on bikes and scooters. Vehicular traffic is often limited to allow for others to safely traverse the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E9d5_0d3fpgWi00
Google/Jalinda White

You'll definitely want to bring your camera, plenty of water, and maybe even a few snacks along for this epic trail that passes through such landmarks as Kessler Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDkGV_0d3fpgWi00
All Trails/Mayra Del Real

Other highlights of the trail include North Terrace Lake, The Reservoir, and The Kansas City Museum. Carve out some time to stop and visit some of the highlights along the way, or bring a picnic along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfgRC_0d3fpgWi00
All Trails/Troy Nivek

Even if you're hiking or biking in the hot summer months, you'll find the abundance of shade makes exploring much cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5m7b_0d3fpgWi00
All Trails/Kroy Nevik

Here's the official website of Cliff Drive State Scenic Byway . Find a trail map on All Trails .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa4Fy_0d3fpgWi00
All Trails/Veronica Varela

Do you have a favorite scenic hike in Missouri? Tell us about it in the comments! If you prefer a leisurely drive to a scenic hike in Missouri, follow the Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway .

The post The 4.2-Mile Scenic Hike In Missouri You Will Want To Take As Soon As You Can appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Missouri

Mr. Gilberti’s Place In Missouri Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

Venturing off the beaten path sometimes ends up with us discovering some of the best hidden gems around – including some of Missouri’s best restaurants. Mr. Gilberti’s Place in Missouri, for example, certainly earns props as a hidden gem. It’s probably safe to say that once you sink your teeth into the authentic Chicago-style pizza (or another delicious Italian dish), you’ll already be planning your return visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Take This Epic Road Trip To Experience Missouri’s Great Outdoors

Spending time outdoors in Missour is oh-so-easy and oh-so-fun. We have so many amazing outdoor destinations that we could probably spend a few lifetimes exploring. If you’ve got a few days, hit the highway on this road trip to experience Missouri’s great outdoors. It leads to some of the state’s most beloved outdoor destinations. Even better, you can add and remove stops to meet your timeframe and interests.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Here Are The Top 11 Christmas Towns in Missouri. They’re Magical

First of all, allow us to start out by saying there is a lot going on in Missouri this holiday season. Almost every town has some sort of festival or celebration, and it would be nearly impossible to cover them all. The holiday spirit is infectious, especially in the following towns. Each year, these places […] The post Here Are The Top 11 Christmas Towns in Missouri. They’re Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

The Heart And Soul Of Missouri Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

Missouri’s home to some pretty spectacular downtown areas – from the fast-paced downtowns in Kansas City and St. Louis to the quainter downtown areas in darling small towns like Saint Charles. For a relaxing stroll back in time, consider a visit to the downtown areas in these seven small towns in Missouri. Each promises a ton of personality and plenty to do.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Only In Missouri

Hop In Your Car And Take Glade Top Trail For An Incredible 23-Mile Scenic Drive In Missouri

Remember those leisurely Sunday drives of yesteryear? Driving along country roads, admiring the scenery, and maybe even pulling over for a picnic or at an ice cream parlor for a cold treat? Missouri offers the perfect backdrop for those old-fashioned drives on Sunday or any other day. Meander through Mark Twain National Forest, for example, on what might be the most scenic drive in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

The Oldest Restaurant In Washington, Missouri, Cowan’s Restaurant Dishes Up Classic Homecooked Meals

Most towns have that one restaurant everyone knows and loves. The eatery has often been around for decades and has earned a reputation as being “the place” everyone goes for a hearty meal, good conversation, and to relax. Cowan’s Restaurant in Missouri is just that place in the charming town of Washington. Even if you’re just passing through town, you’ll find it’s well worth the stop.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Uncover A Hidden Gem At This One-Of-A-Kind Miniature Museum In Missouri

Life in Missouri means always unearthing something new – from the latest restaurants and attractions to rediscovering beloved destinations. Uncovering those hidden gems often feels like hitting the jackpot, doesn’t it? Chances are that’s just how you’ll feel when you explore this unique miniature museum in Missouri. Have you been to this miniature museum in […] The post Uncover A Hidden Gem At This One-Of-A-Kind Miniature Museum In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

The Better Cheddar In Missouri Has Been A Cheese Lover’s Dream Come True Since 1983

Cheese lovers know good cheese when they taste it. It’s probably also fair to say that those of us who love cheese will eat it any time and will travel as far as necessary to find the best, tastiest cheese around. For nearly four decades, The Better Cheddar in Missouri has been a neighborhood favorite, […] The post The Better Cheddar In Missouri Has Been A Cheese Lover’s Dream Come True Since 1983 appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Vehicular Traffic#The 4 2 Mile Scenic Hike#Google Tyler Young#Google Jalinda White#The Kansas City Museum#Trails Kroy Nevik
Only In Missouri

Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Missouri To Live In

It’s pretty common for anyone living in or moving to a state to what to understand how safe an area is. Luckily, there are helpful resources that allow certain statistics regarding these areas to be made public. These specific rankings for the most dangerous towns in Missouri are based solely on the amount of crime and the likelihood of being the victim of a crime. Nothing else was considered, so while they may be “dangerous” on paper, you may have never seen or experienced anything dangerous while there. These statistics were brought to you by Road Snacks, which analyzed 84 cities using the FBI’s latest crime report for violent crime and property crime statistics for every place with over 5,000 residents.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Enjoy Your Own Private Lake When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Missouri Cottage

We all deserve to get away every now and then, to pamper ourselves, and to recharge from life’s daily stresses. Can you think of a better way to do that than by dangling your feet in the cool water of a private lake or by waking up to glorious sunrises right outside of your window? Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway when you check into this quaint Missouri cottage.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Savor Every Flavorful Bite Of An Authentic Mexican Meal At Las Margaritas In Missouri

A flavorful meal is best enjoyed slowly, so we can savor every scrumptious bite. Pair that meal with a relaxing atmosphere, and we’re in for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Las Margaritas in Missouri, for example, dishes up some of the most flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes you’ll find anywhere. Consider it your first stop when you’re craving a delicious Mexican meal.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

This Funky Little Town In Missouri Is A True Hidden Gem

We can find just about anything our heart desires in Missouri – from charming Amish towns to action-packed big cities. Every city, town, and village each has its own distinct personality, too. If you like funky, quirky, and unique, make a beeline straight for this funky little town in Missouri that everyone really should visit at least once.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Hiking
Only In Missouri

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Missouri Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide comfort for those who have been left behind, offering us a way to spend reflective moments with loved ones. Many people, in fact, find solace in the peacefulness that envelops the cemetery grounds. However, some cemeteries, like this haunted cemetery in Missouri, also tell tales of the paranormal, of restless residents who reach out to visitors in frustration, in anger, or from loneliness.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Missouri That’s Nothing Short Of Magical

Much like listening to only one Christmas song, visiting only one Christmas lights display is just never enough during the holiday season. That makes this road trip to some of the best Christmas light displays in Missouri the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. Pile the whole family in the car; turn up […] The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Missouri That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Missouri With More Than 10,000 People

Using Movato’s SafeWise crime statistics which are published every year,  we’ve been able to outline the safest cities in Missouri. Their methodology in determining which cities are the safest in the state involves comparing violent and property crimes per capita, with violent crimes having a stronger influence on the score. All cities listed have a […] The post Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Missouri With More Than 10,000 People appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Follow Paranormal Path, If You Dare, That Will Take You To The Most Haunted Spots In Independence, Missouri

With its rich and storied history, Missouri naturally boasts its fair share of paranormal tales. Some believe in the paranormal while others don’t. Even if you’re not quite sure that such tales are true, you just might change your tune after a visit to what might be the most haunted spots in Independence. They’re well […] The post Follow Paranormal Path, If You Dare, That Will Take You To The Most Haunted Spots In Independence, Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Walk Through Rock Formations At Missouri’s Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

We never know what we’re going to discover when we go exploring in Missouri. Even if we’ve visited a state park dozens of times, we’re likely to stumble across something we didn’t know existed. Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in Missouri, for example, is brimming with natural beauty – from unique rock formations and a cave to a natural bridge and a waterfall. A visit deserves to shoot straight to the top of your bucket list.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At The Kozy In Missouri Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

An old-fashioned, hearty breakfast promises the perfect way to start – or end – the morning. Whether we’re getting energized for a day at the office or for an afternoon of adventure, we won’t find a better way to fuel the hours ahead. For a one-of-kind dining experience, slip into a seat at The Kozy in Missouri, a darling eatery that serves breakfast until noon.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

9K+
Followers
575
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy