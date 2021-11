During a week in which the “KAWS:HOLIDAY” tour has already been enmeshed in legal trouble, the artist is also taking the step to file a lawsuit against several different websites that KAWS says are selling counterfeit versions of his work. KAWS filed the lawsuit today in the Southern District Court of New York, and it alleges that entities including the online marketplace Homeless Penthouse, The Penthouse Theory, Penthouse Collective and OSell DinoDirect China Limited are all connected in some way to the distribution of items attributed to KAWS that are actually fraudulent. These items evidently include sculptures and other smaller items that have been labeled as having been made by KAWS.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO