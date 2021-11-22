Reggie Yates on his film Pirates: ‘It breaks my heart that garage is not celebrated like grime or punk’

"Gettin' into that party is the only thing that matters!" Picturehouse in the UK has debuted a second trailer for an indie film called Pirates, now playing in cinemas in the UK. Described as "the world's shortest road movie", following three 18-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. This stars Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. It has earned some great reviews, saying that Yates "captures the brilliance of youth in all its bold foolishness." I want to see this one! It looks like a good time. Party on.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO