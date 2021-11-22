Tesla’s Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

As its broader “transformation” plan takes hold, Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it will invest 2 trillion yen, or nearly $18 billion, to electrify its line-up. A decade ago, Nissan led the industry with the launch of the Leaf, the first mainstream battery-electric vehicle. But it has been surpassed by competitors like Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors that have launched newer and longer-range models. Nissan is only now getting ready to roll out its second pure electric model, the Ariya SUV, into showrooms around the world.
Comments / 0