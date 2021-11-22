Tesla’s Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March

Despite being one of the most prominent competitors of Tesla (TSLA) in China, NIO (NIO) has been disappointing its investors lately. The company failed to successfully weather the initial stages of the chip shortage crisis, its deliveries are lagging behind its competitors, and its outlook for the rest of the year looks weak when compared to others. All of this resulted in the depreciation of the company’s shares, and without any improvement on the horizon, there’s a risk that NIO’s stock will continue to underperform against its peers in the foreseeable future.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO