A new Halo Infinite gameplay snippet shows you five uninterrupted minutes of The Conservatory mission, with Master Chief engaged in some good old arena-style combat. The new gameplay video from IGN shows the age-old custom of killing a bunch of bad guys as they pour into a room while you wait for your AI companion to finish working on something. We get a look at Master Chief putting the arsenal of Halo Infinite weapons to good use - while players have already had a chance to try them out thanks to the Halo Infinite multiplayer early release, it just hits different when John-117 is using them to wipe out wave after wave of hostile aliens.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO