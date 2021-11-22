ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter: Cheney and Mowers are a tale of two GOPs

By Editorials
Union Leader
 7 days ago

To the Editor: Republicans offer competing views about what to do about Donald Trump. American democracy hangs in the balance. On Nov. 9, in a speech at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (a conservative Republican)...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Liz Cheney displays courage | PennLive letters

It’s rare that we get to see displays of political courage and political cowardice play out openly and at the same time. No matter what you think of her politics, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney deserves respect and thanks for standing tall against the lies and bullying of former president Donald Trump and the current Republican leadership. Who would have thought that speaking truth versus lies would be considered an example of political courage?
U.S. POLITICS
Union Leader

Letter: Democrats build bridges

To the Editor: President Joe Biden recently visited an 82-year-old New Hampshire bridge to talk about how the newly passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be a turning point for our state and our nation. Biden emphasized, “We will build an economy for the 21st century that matters.”
U.S. POLITICS
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Republican National Committeewoman Still Recognizes Cheney As GOP Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee still recognizes U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the Republican Party, despite the fact the Wyoming Republican Party has voted not to do so. “Obviously she’s still a Republican,” Ronna McDaniel said...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
newsandguts.com

Quote Of The Day: Liz Cheney on Ted Cruz

Ever since she broke with her party’s leadership by condemning former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Liz Cheney has been repeatedly attacked by fellow Republicans. On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz added to the pile-on, telling Sean Hannity that Trump “broke” and “shattered” the Wyoming...
U.S. POLITICS
Powell Tribune

Wyoming GOP votes to withdraw Cheney recognition

CASPER — Wyoming Republican leaders voted last weekend to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of their party. The resolution, which does not strip Cheney of any tangible power, passed the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting Buffalo. The symbolic...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#American#A Republican Party
KIFI Local News 8

Cheney and Kinzinger vote with Democrats to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger broke ranks on Wednesday to join all Democrats in voting for a resolution that both censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and stripped him of his two committee assignments. The vote came after Gosar posted of a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter The post Cheney and Kinzinger vote with Democrats to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar appeared first on Local News 8.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Liz Cheney should consider alternatives to the GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) remains a lonely — almost solitary — figure in national Republican politics. She refuses to humiliate herself by lying about her party’s complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She continues to stand up for the integrity of elections. In doing so, she serves as a reminder that the 99.9 percent of elected Republicans who refuse to denounce the former president could have chosen another route; they simply lacked the courage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
foxwilmington.com

Congresswoman Liz Cheney No Longer Recognized by Wyoming GOP

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is no longer recognized by the Republican party after a vote this weekend, CBS News reported. Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, said in a statement to CBS News that it is “laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican.”. “She is bound...
WYOMING STATE
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy