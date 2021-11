Beloved husband, father, and friend, William “Bill” David Conner, 75, of Mathews, passed away at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital on Nov. 15, 2021. He was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Lexington, Virginia, to George and Aletha Conner. Bill retired from Newport News School System as an AV tech in July 2012. He loved the church family at Locust Grove United Methodist Church in Dutton, Virginia. His favorite things to do were camp hosting for Virginia State Park, watching the History Channel, and talking politics.

MATHEWS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO