ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

This Week in Sports History: Revolution defeat Red Bulls 2-1 in first leg of 2014 ECF

By Michael Corrado
Maine Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 23, 2014, the New England Revolution took on the French football legend Thierry Henry and the New York Red Bulls in the first leg of the Eastern conference finals. The two game series was a slugfest between two of the league’s most bitter rivals. Thanks in part to a...

mainecampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Shares Jalen Hurts Injury News

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week. Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.
NFL
Maine Campus

This Week in Sports History: Bill Russell breaks NBA rebounding record

Before Wilt Chamberlain made a career out of grabbing rebounds and scoring near the hoop, Boston’s own Bill Russell was the rebound king in the newly-founded NBA around 60 years ago. On Nov. 16, 1957, in a game against the Philadelphia Warriors Russell managed to set two league rebounding records, one of which still stands to this day.
BASKETBALL
kalb.com

Security Sporting Goods Game Of The Week: Red River vs Rosepine

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine will host for round two of the playoffs for the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. The Eagles will be taking on the Red River Bulldogs. This is the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. If Rosepine wins this matchup, they will be heading to their first quarter-finals ever in school history.
ROSEPINE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teal Bunbury
Person
Jermaine Jones
Person
Lee Nguyen
Person
Luis Robles
Person
Thierry Henry
NBC Washington

Washington Spirit Defeat Chicago Red Stars for First NWSL Title

Washington Spirit defeat Chicago Red Stars for first NWSL title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Spirit won their first National Women's Soccer League Championship defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in extra time. It took a spirited comeback from Washington to secure the victory. Rachel Hill got...
WASHINGTON STATE
Derrick

Union score in 123rd to beat Red Bulls 1-0 in playoff opener

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored on a long shot in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening game of the MLS playoffs. Second-seeded Philadelphia beat New York int he opening round for the second time in...
MLS
Houston Chronicle

Spirit defeats Red Stars to win first National Women's Soccer League title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Washington Spirit had absorbed waves of adversity over three trying months to not only salvage its National Women's Soccer League season but make an implausible run to the championship game. And on Saturday, facing another tall task after falling behind just before halftime, the Spirit culminated...
MLB
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: Red Bulls Lose 1-0 in Extra Time

The New York Red Bulls lost, 1-0, in extra time against the Philadelphia Union in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Jakob Glesnes scored the lone goal of the night. The Red Bulls ended the regular season with a record of 13-12-9. Goals. 123’ -- PHI -- Glesnes.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecf#Mls Cup#French#The New York Red Bulls#Eastern#The Red Bulls
phillysoccerpage.net

Playoff match report: Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls (ET)

One hundred and twenty three minutes of slop gave way to one of the most spectacular moments in Subaru Park history on Saturday afternoon. Jakob Glesnes blasted an absolute golazo past Carlos Coronel in the final minute of extra time stoppage time, a volley from 25 yards that sent Philadelphia Union past rival New York Red Bulls and into the next round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls Exit MLS Playoffs in First Round

For the second time in three years, the New York Red Bulls were knocked out after one round of MLS Cup Playoff- action by their bitter rivals-- the Philadelphia Union. This time, reportedly, 500 Red Bulls supporters traveled down the Interstate to Chester, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia to watch their team put in a valiant effort only to see it end in heartbreaking fashion.
MLS
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

“SUNDAY NIGHT 7” FREE-TO-PLAY GAME TO FEATURE FIRST-EVER $1 MILLION JACKPOT IN EACH OF NEXT NINE WEEKS, BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 28 ON NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR POWERED BY POINTSBET

First-Place Ravens Host Browns This Week on Sunday Night Football; Coverage Begins at 7pm ET with Football Night in America on NBC & Peacock. Weekly $1 Million Sunday Night 7 Jackpot Runs through NBC Sports’ Coverage of NFL Divisional Playoffs. Fans Can Sign Up on NBC Sports Predictor App &...
NFL
phillytrib.com

This week in history

Nov. 24, 1954: Air Force One, first US Presidential airplane, christened. Nov. 25, 1920: First Thanksgiving Parade in Philadelphia. Nov. 25, 2019: Baltimore’s second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson becomes first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first 2 NFL seasons as the Ravens beat LA Rams, 45-6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysportsnetwork.com

Union score latest goal in MLS history to best Red Bull

The Philadelphia Union played New York Red Bulls in a playoff match where both teams tried to press the other into submission. This led to the teams being a bit conservative. Neither side over-extended; there was no area for the teams to find many true chances. This led to a 0-0 scoreline at the 90-minute mark. The match went into a 30 minute extra time period, and it looked as if this playoff tilt would be decided in penalty kicks. That is until Union centerback Jakob Glesnes scored a banger of a goal in the 120 + 3 minute to ensure Philadelphia’s progression in the MLS Cup Playoffs!
MLS
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 studs, 1 dud, from bounce-back win over Clippers

Second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls did exactly what they needed to do in a big win over head coach Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers on the night of Nov. 14. To round out the weekend, the Bulls downed the Clippers on the road as part of this Western Conference road trip.
NBA
phillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–0 New York Red Bull (AET)

With tickets from a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend, I was able to attend this match in person, my first since 2019. It was an incredible experience, shared with many of you, I’m sure. Complicating my role as match analyzer, the seats were field level. While I highly recommend going to a game at field level if you ever get the chance—it’s such a fun experience to be so close to the players, with nothing between you and the action—it made observing the shapes of the teams difficult, as well as understanding how off-ball movement was developing. I intended to watch the match again, but because it was carried on Univision, I haven’t been able to figure out how to do that. Luckily for me (though apparently not so much for viewers at home—the official highlights skip from Alvas Powell’s chance in the 7th minute to Kacper Przybyłko’s miss in the 82nd), the match was not very complicated from a tactical point of view, and the way it played out can be easily understood.
MLS
Robb Report

Alfa Romeo Just Hired the First Chinese Driver in Formula 1 History

The first Chinese driver in Formula 1 history is joining the grid next season. Hoping for a “boost of talent and youthful enthusiasm,” Alfa Romeo’s F1 team has named Guanyu Zhou as a racer for the 2022 campaign. The 22-year-old will make his debut at next season’s opener in Bahrain, at which point he will become the first Chinese national to become a full-time F1 driver. Alfa Romeo says the youngster has been on the radar of most F1 teams for some time. Showcasing a steadfast dedication to the sport, Zhou has racked up multiple victories in F1’s feeder series. This year,...
MOTORSPORTS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

NOT 4 PRINT: THB Sports Podcast, Season 2, Ep. 1

Your browser does not support the audio element. To kick off the second season of NOT 4 PRINT, THB Sports' George Bremer and Rob Hunt join WHBU radio's Zach Johnson to discuss the start of the boys high school basketball season.
HIGH SCHOOL
fearthewall.com

Match Ratings: BVB Look Lost in 3-1 Defeat to Sporting Lisbon

Borussia Dortmund couldn’t even make it to the final game of the Champions League group stages before getting knocked out. They went into last night’s game against Sporting Lisbon needing a result to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, but they wilted under the slightest pressure and were comfortably beaten 3-1 by a Sporting side that have now qualified for the knockout stages for the first time since the 2008/09 season.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC, 2-1 in stoppage time

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram's crossing pass low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer's Western Conference semifinals. Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy