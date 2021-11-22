Goal crazy: Rangers' last-second shot caps flurry of scoring

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin decided to throw his glove at Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand late in Friday afternoon’s 5-2 Rangers win. After the game, Marchand admitted it caught him off guard.
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night for their 10th victory in 11 games. Jack Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto. Dryden Hunt scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots. The Rangers came in...
Lindgren scores winner for New York, which is 5-1-0 in past six. Ryan Lindgren scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 5-4 Ryan Lindgren scored with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
BOSTON — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday afternoon, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history. The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on talks between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin was fined $5K for throwing a glove at Brad Marchand, but was he justified in doing so? Finally, the Ottawa Senators are expected to waive goaltender Matt Murray. What’s the play here and who might be interested?
Kevan Miller might just take the cake for Brad Marchand’s biggest fan. The former Bruin was spotted in Boston on Wednesday showing support for his old teammate. Miller stood in front of TD Garden with a personalized Marchand sign while also wearing a Marchand jersey. On one side it read, “Honk if you love Marchand”, while the other side said, “Millsy loves Marchand.”
Members of the Boston Bruins will be the first to say it. They have not responded to the best of their potential in every game this year. “There’s been a few games this year where we had the lead or we were tied and and we kind of let it slip away from us,” assistant captain Brad Marchand admitted to reporters Saturday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins’ lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn’t make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
