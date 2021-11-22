Nikon Z5 Black Friday Deals 2021

Here are the best 2021 Black Friday & Cyber Monday HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset deals, sales, rebates and specials this holiday shopping season. The HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal 2021 is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen so far: You can save $250 on the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset for only $649. This headset is your portal to experiencing virtual reality in the comfort of your home. The primary system includes the Cosmos Elite headset, two VIVE controllers, and two VIVE Base Station 1.0 sensors. These external sensors, along with SteamVR tracking built into the headset, are engineered to precisely track your every movement within VR, even when your hands are behind your head. The headset is designed to be comfortable and accommodating for all shapes and sizes. It has an adjustable head strap, an adjustable eye comfort setting, and can be worn over glasses.

