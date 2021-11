Managers: It’s past time to commit to diversity and inclusivity in your office. Here’s how to make your office a welcoming space for everyone. If these days it seems that everyone you know is changing jobs, that’s because it’s almost true — there are currently more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S., and the economy added more than 500,000 jobs in October alone. Many of us are taking advantage of opportunities to gain a higher salary, a better title, or increased remote work flexibility from a new employer. And if you’re a new leader or hiring manager within a company, congratulations! You have a unique opportunity to drive fundamental change across company culture, business operations and more.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO