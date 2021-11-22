ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

By Jim Gomez 
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military defiantly redeployed two supply boats on Monday to provide food to Filipino marines guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry condemnation...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia alarmed by Chinese spy ship

Canberra has confirmed reports of a Chinese spy vessel spotted off the Australian coast, with officials decrying the ?alarming? action despite noting that Beijing was within its rights to sail in international waters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that a Chinese surveillance ship spent some time near his country's coast...
MILITARY
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Duterte ‘abhors’ China’s use of water cannon on Philippine boats

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in a rare public rebuke of China, expressed abhorrence and “grave concern” Monday about last week’s firing of water cannon by Chinese coast guard ships on Filipino supply boats in the South China Sea.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delfin Lorenzana
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Philippine Navy#Second Thomas Shoal#Chinese#Filipino Marines#Defense#Coast Guard
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
erienewsnow.com

Pentagon to build up US bases in Guam and Australia to meet China challenge

The Pentagon will focus on building up bases in Guam and Australia to better prepare the US military to counter China, a senior defense official said on Monday. The moves have been prompted by the Department of Defense's global posture review, which President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to undertake shortly after taking office in February. Austin started the global posture review in March. The review is classified, but a senior defense official provided some details about the review's findings.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy