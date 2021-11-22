ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Enter to Win Front Row Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets

By Johnnie Walker
y100fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister now for your chance to win a pair of 1st row tickets...

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s signature holiday show is back. You can check it out at the Bryce Jordan Center

Last year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra was forced to cancel its signature annual project — the holiday tour of U.S. arenas that typically draws more than one million fans. To help fill the void, the TSO team put together a livestream concert. Scaling the show from an arena where TSO deploys a spectacular light show and all manner of pyrotechnics and special effects to something that works on a TV or computer screen was a challenge, but the livestream, which featured the 1996 “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album, went over well.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Win Tickets To See Journey In Concert

Don’t Stop Believin’ because Journey is returning to Detroit with special guest Billy Idol on March 2nd, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena!. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th, at 10am. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.JourneyMusic.com. We have a pair of tickets to this awesome show that...
DETROIT, MI
Z94

Enter to Win Rare Underoath Box Set, Livestream Ticket, Their New Album + More

Underoath are set to launch a streaming concert unlike any other with their Voyeurist: Digital Ghost livestream. The virtual event commences on Dec. 3, and to mark the occasion, one lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes the band's rare Observatory albums box set, a ticket to Digital Ghost and an event T-shirt, plus a copy of their upcoming album Voyeurist on vinyl.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Front Row#At T Center#Trans Siberian
Los Angeles Daily News

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to arenas for annual Christmas tour

Last year, Trans-Siberian Orchestra was forced to cancel its signature annual project – a holiday tour of U.S. arenas that typically draws more than 1 million fans. To help fill the void, the TSO team put together a livestream concert. Scaling the show from an arena where TSO deploys a spectacular light show and all manner of pyrotechnics and special effects to something that works on a TV or computer screen was a challenge, but the livestream, which featured the 1996 “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album, went over well.
PERFORMING ARTS
star967.net

Win Tickets to see South Pacific

Listen to Kevin and Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win tickets to see South Pacific coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on February 13th, 2022!. They will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. Set on a tropical island during World...
JOLIET, IL
WSB Radio

Enter to Win four Tears of Fears Tickets

Tears of Fears will take the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre stage along with special guest Garbage, for their Tipping Point World Tour. Be among the first to win your way in by entering below for a chance to win four (4) tickets to see them on June 12, 2012. Tickets are...
ATLANTA, GA
997now.com

Win Tickets: Twenty One Pilots

99.7 NOW welcomes Twenty One Pilots – “The Icy Tour”. Tickets on sale Wednesday 11/24 at apeconcerts.com. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win PREMIUM Tickets to the show!. 99.7 NOW General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/22/2021 at 9:00am through 12/23/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: One (1) winner will receive two (2) PREMIUM tickets to see Twenty One Pilots at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Tickets are valid for Sunday, September 18, 2022 ONLY. ARV $100.00. Winner will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 12/24/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
The Star Press

Muncie Symphony Orchestra 'Holiday Pops' to feature festive music, Santa, free kids' tickets

MUNCIE — Muncie Symphony Orchestra invites families to ring in the holiday season with its Indiana Trust Pops Series “Holiday Pops” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Emens Auditorium “Holiday Pops” will feature a mix of modern and classic Christmas songs, including selections from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas” and more. The show will also include a playing of the short film “The Snowman,” with live accompaniment...
MUNCIE, IN
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Tickets to See Straight No Chaser in Atlantic City

Get into the holiday spirit with tickets to see the incredible Straight No Chaser at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City this holiday season. Tickets for the group's December 3 show at Ovation Hall are now on sale at TheOceanAC.com, but you can win a FREE pair of tickets from 94.5 PST by entering to win below ONLY on the PST app.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
expressnews.com

A guide to San Antonio Christmas and holiday concerts: Robert Earl Keen, She & Him, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller

Here’s a guide to some of the holiday concerts taking place in San Antonio in the weeks ahead:. Slim Man: The jazz and soul artist will present a Christmas concert as the big finale to the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival. Vocalist Ken Slavin opens, and there will be food trucks on site for those who want a snack. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheatre, 4522 Fredericksburg. Free. Info, bhtx.gov .
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101x.com

Win XIP tickets to Indie Xmas!

We’re decking the halls early this year! Indie Xmas, presented by Jim Beam Classic Highball, is almost here and now is your chance to win XIP tickets!. Register to win a pair of XIP passes to one of the 101x Indie Xmas Shows on either 12/13 or 12/29! Contest ends on the 25th!
SHOPPING
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Maxwell

WHAT: BPC Presents: Maxwell – “The Night Tour” with Anthony Hamilton & Joe. See Maxwell – “The Night Tour” with Anthony Hamilton & Joe. WEEK OF 11/22: Win tickets this week during the Hit List at 6:55am. HOW TO WIN:. • LISTEN every morning during the Hit List at 5:55am...
OAKLAND, CA
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See O Christmas Tea, Beabadoobee, and Lettuce!

It's time to get out in the world again and see some shows! And the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKET TUESDAY—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep up alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows going this week! CHECK 'EM OUT!
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Win Tickets To The Festival Of Trees

The kickoff to Holiday season is here and The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival Of Trees helps us get into the holiday spirit every year. Listen this week for your chance to win tickets with Faith in the morning!. The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees is a long-standing community tradition that...
FESTIVAL
KVCR NEWS

11/14/21 - Al Pitrelli, of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli, Music Director for, and one of the guitarists with, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With the exception of 2020, TSO has come to the region every year for QUITE some time now. Last year, while they didn’t come to our area physically, they DID provide a special virtual concert. We spoke about THAT concert, as well as being on the road again this year with a stop in Ontario December 4th at the Toyota Arena.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Richie Faulkner: "My surgeons have all reserved front row tickets for the next Judas Priest show"

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner has given a health update regarding the onstage aneurysm he experienced at Louder Than Life festival in September. As Priest tore into the song Painkiller during their set, the 41-year-old guitarist suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection (a rapture of the aorta), and was rushed to the Lung Centre at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. At the hospital, he underwent 10 hours of life-saving surgery to stabilise his condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kslsports.com

Win Tickets Wednesday

“Win Tickets Wednesday” (WTW) runs each Wednesday during our regular programming, where listeners call-in throughout the day for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming concert or event. The Zone Sports Network regular programming includes DJ & PK (7am -10am), Jake & Ben Show (10am – 12pm) The Hans & Scotty Show (12pm-3pm), and Unrivaled (3pm-6pm).
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy