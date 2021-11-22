ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'

By Story by Reuters
 4 days ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not "bully" its smaller regional neighbors, amid rising tension over the South China...

Comments / 29

none yah biz
4d ago

China's actions don't back up their words in no way,shape or form.they bullying everyone they can at this point and continue to claim they're the victims in everything

24
Joe Reed
4d ago

Basically that translates into Chinas going too look to take over the entire area. China is like the Democrats, whatever they say, expect the opposite.

13
JoAnn Schrum
4d ago

I agree with Hey now. They are tryingto take over this country. When some huge Corp. is bought for millions of dollars how do the owners know that the real buyers aren't from China. I have a feeling they own a lot of bigcorps.

4
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
CNN

US adds a dozen Chinese companies to its trade blacklist

Hong Kong/Washington (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is piling more pressure on Chinese companies it claims could undermine US national security. The US Commerce Department on Wednesday added a dozen Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, saying that some of the firms have supported the modernization of China's army.
CNN

SoftBank hit by report that China may force Didi to quit Wall Street

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of SoftBank (SFTBF) plunged about 5% in Tokyo on Friday after Chinese regulators reportedly asked Didi to delist from the United States because of concerns about data security. The Japanese company's Vision Fund is a major shareholder in the Chinese ride-hailing service with a...
abc17news.com

China’s crackdown on Hong Kong may have pushed Taiwan further away than ever

In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan’s legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island’s ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
Fox News

Chinese media applauds Interpol appointment, dismisses international concern over 'Operation Fox Hunt'

Beijing state-backed media celebrated the appointment of a top Chinese public security official to Interpol’s executive committee despite widespread international concern over China’s potential abuse of the global policing organization. Hu Binchen, a Deputy Director General at China’s Ministry of Public Security, will join the General Assembly session later this...
US News and World Report

China Carried Out 'Combat Readiness Patrol' as U.S. Lawmakers Visited Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China's military carried out "combat readiness" patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait on Friday as a U.S. Congressional delegation made a surprise visit to Taipei, offering strong support to the Chinese-claimed, democratically governed island. The five members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in...
wtaq.com

Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit four southeast Asian countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand from the weekend after President Joe Biden pledged stepped up engagement with Southeast Asia, a key battleground in his contest for influence with China. Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East...
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
The Independent

Cross-party delegation from US Congress meet Taiwan’s president in defiance of China

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
