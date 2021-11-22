ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022

By Saeed Azhar, Davide Barbuscia
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdcMv_0d3feV5c00

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala (MUDEV.UL), which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday.

Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for the state investor, Al Mubarak said at a conference.

"Thematically there is no shift in terms of our strategy," Al Mubarak said. "From a short-term perspective, yes there are challenges ahead. I think inflation is creeping in many places."

With the world coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic there is strong liquidity globally, though potential increases to interest rates would have implications, he added.

(This story has been refiled to fix dateline)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

IHC subsidiary Multiply to list directly on Abu Dhabi's main market

DUBAI (Reuters) -Multiply Group, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC), will list directly on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Dec. 5, IHC said on Monday. Direct listings allow companies to list on the stock market without a traditional and more costly initial public offering. In...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi’s bourse is cashing in on its own success. Riyadh’s Tadawul on Sunday priced an initial public offering of 30% of its shares at the top end of the previously published range, implying a valuation of 12.6 billion riyals ($3.4 billion). With orders worth 121 times the shares on offer, demand was not quite as exuberant as for the recent listing of ACWA Power (2082.SE) read more . But it is still indicative of a handy market position.
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel ups investment forecast by $6 bln over next decade

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) said it has raised its 2021-2030 investment estimate by $6 billion to $35 billion to reflect higher construction costs and increased investment in energy infrastructure upgrades. This will allow the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel to invest more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Strategy
Metro International

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad yet to decide on some Airbus, Boeing orders, CEO says

DUBAI (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is yet to decide on future plans for around 50 Airbus A320neo and Boeing 777X jets it previously ordered, its chief executive said on Wednesday, raising uncertainty over billions of dollars of aircraft sales. The state-owned carrier is restructuring under new management led by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Flight Global.com

Embraer may offer weapons from Abu Dhabi’s EDGE on Super Tucano

EDGE and Embraer are in talks about integrating weapons systems from the Abu Dhabi defence house’s Halcon subsidiary on the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and counter-insurgency aircraft. Halcon specialises in drop-launched, unpropelled precision-guidance kits that can be incorporated onto NATO standard Mk81 and Mk82 bombs. It also makes 5-25kg...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy