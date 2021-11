In just a few short years, RISC-V has become a category of utmost importance in tech; but, things are just getting started. In 2014, the inventors of RISC-V (and founders of SiFive) published a very “modest” goal: for RISC-V to become the standard ISA for all computing devices. Ambitious at the time, but now we can confidently state that RISC-V has made its impact in our industry and is here to stay. RISC-V has become hugely important – strategic to companies and governments alike – and has already made its way into billions of chips and thousands of companies.

