Construction

VINCI Construction signs an agreement to acquire a group of public works contractors in Canada from Northern Group of Companies

 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. a group of public works contractors in Canada from Northern Group of Companies. C$93 million (€65 million) in revenue. Strengthens VINCI Construction's position in roadworks in Canada. VINCI...

Group Ten Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Heritage Mining on the Black Lake-Drayton Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") per the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") announced August 26, 2021. By the terms of the Agreement, and subject to the earn-in requirements specified therein, Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in Group Ten's Black Lake-Drayton gold project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada.
BUSINESS
Pendal Group Expands Relationship with Northern Trust

Asset Servicing Mandate Extends Across Australia, UK, Ireland and U.S. Northern Trust has been appointed to perform a wide range of asset services to the Pendal Group Limited (Pendal) across Australia, UK and Ireland. Northern Trust has also expanded the number of existing services it performs for Pendal’s business in the United States.
BUSINESS
Bank of Canada to work with Indigenous groups on reconciliation

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will work with Indigenous groups to understand the wounds caused by decades of discrimination and determine how reconciliation can create a more inclusive and prosperous economy for all, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, opening a symposium on Indigenous economies,...
ECONOMY
AmpliTech Group Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. The company recently announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a rapidly growing global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the transaction is expected to close within fiscal year 2021. “Spectrum Semiconductors is a perfect fit for advancing AmpliTech’s strategic goals and delivering shareholder value,” AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool said in the news release. “With Spectrum, we will add a well-managed, growing business with a long-term track record for high quality and excellent customer service and the ideal distribution platform for the launch of our MMIC chip solutions. This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line.”
BUSINESS
Eliassen Group Acquires IT Services Provider Lightwell

IT consulting and talent solutions firm Eliassen Group announced it has acquired IT services and solutions provider Lightwell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 727 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software and Services Agreement with Leading Global Social Media Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ: VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work with a leading global social media and metaverse company for a $1.0 million augmented reality software and services contract, which is expected to be delivered over the coming months.
SOFTWARE
Life On Earth, Inc. Plans to Acquire The CareClix Holdings, Inc. Group of Companies

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 McapMediaWire Life on Earth Inc, (OTC PINK: LFER) ("LFER" or "The Company"), a technology and software company currently in the business of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud based solutions, has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire the CareClix group of companies from Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC: SOLI) to expand the Company's business into the Telemedicine and Medical Software Services industry. The CareClix group of companies will be acquired as wholly owned subsidiaries. The CareClix subsidiaries being acquired by LFER are comprised of the CareClix B-to-C division, its B-to-B division, the software development division, and the RPM (remote patient monitoring) division. More detailed information will follow regarding the different operating entities and their functions. The company expects the acquisition to be finalized after the final due diligence process is completed, with the execution of a Stock Purchase Agreement on or before December 17, 2021, and the closing of the transaction on or before December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
Nokia and Ooredoo Group sign strategic 5-year agreement, including 5G

Nokia and Ooredoo Group sign strategic 5-year agreement, including 5G. Multi-country deal across Middle East, North Africa and South-east Asia cover multiple technologies including RAN, Core, Optics, IP and microwave. 29 November...
BUSINESS
InvestorNewsBreaks – AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Enters Strategic Agreement to Acquire Silicon Valley-Based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

SAN JOSE, CA
Groups aim to link minority talent to construction jobs

An effort is underway to help recruit minority talent in the construction industry. Opportunities Long Island and Minority Millennials are launching a strategic partnership to fill 20 apprenticeships for jobs that they say would pay about $80,000 a year. The partners aim to spread the word about the apprenticeships to...
CONSTRUCTION
Stellantis Signs Lithium Supply Agreement with Vulcan Energy

Stellantis Signs Lithium Supply Agreement with Vulcan Energy. Agreement supports decarbonized supply of key raw material for electrified vehicle battery packs. Key element to power Stellantis' aggressive electrification strategy. AMSTERDAM, November 29,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Church & Dwight (CHD) Acquires TheraBreath Brand for $580 Million

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the TheraBreath® brand for $580 million in cash. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
Atlantic Aviation and Ross Aviation Announce Agreement to Combine FBO Networks

Atlantic Aviation and Ross Aviation today announced an agreement to combine to create a leading aviation infrastructure platform with one of the largest networks of fixed base operators ("FBO") in North America. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Atlantic Aviation. KKR will be the majority shareholder in the combined company and an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), Ross Aviation's principal shareholder, will join KKR as a significant minority investor in the company.
INDUSTRY
nCino Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire SimpleNexus

Combines leading cloud-based, mobile-first homeownership platform with the nCino Bank Operating System®. Expands nCino’s point-of-sale and mobile capabilities. nCino, Inc. , a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SimpleNexus in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion. SimpleNexus seamlessly unites the people, systems, and stages of the home buying process into a single end-to-end experience, enabling loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents to manage the homeownership journey in the palm of their hands.
TECHNOLOGY
Monex Group Successfully Acquires Viling

Japan-based Monex Group announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Viling Inc today. The Group has acquired all shares of the Tokyo-headquartered company. Through the latest acquisition, Monex Group has entered the education business. The Group termed the announcement as a major step towards its future strategy. Monex Group revised its business principles earlier this year and established a goal to support individuals through efficient educational tools.
BUSINESS
U.S. Department of Labor and Stakeholders Sign a Partnership Agreement to Train and Protect Workers on Obama Presidential Center from Construction Hazards

The U.S. DOL’s OSHA, Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program, Lakeside Alliance and key participants have signed a strategic partnership to prevent serious hazards and enhance workplace safety and health practices for workers constructing the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park in Chicago. The Lakeside Alliance is a joint venture between Powers & Sons Construction Co., UJAMAA Construction Inc., Brown & Momen Inc., Safeway Construction Co. and Turner Construction Co.
CHICAGO, IL
BRP Group (BRP) to Acquire Construction Risk Partners

BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC ("BKS Partners"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into an agreement to acquire all the outstanding equity interests of Construction Risk Partners, LLC ("CRP"). Based in Branchburg, New Jersey, CRP is a specialty construction brokerage firm focused on providing risk mitigation expertise and services to business owners, developers, general contractors, designers and subcontractors across the country. With annual revenues of approximately $32.6 million1, CRP (estimated as #65 in Insurance Journal's "Top 100" list of independent property/casualty agencies2) represents BRP Group's seventh "Top 100" Partnership since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.
CONSTRUCTION
Contractor Groups Highlight 811 System Problems, Seek Improvements

A pair of new reports show increasing frustration among contractors with the U.S. 811 system. The Infrastructure Protection Coalition on Nov. 17 released a study titled “811 Emergency”, which claims to have identified $61 billion per year in waste and excess costs that the group says create safety hazards. On...
CONSTRUCTION
Packaging specialist PFF Group acquires Sirap UK

Food packaging specialist PFF Group has acquired Sirap UK, as it sets its sights on further expansion in the UK thermoformed packaging industry. The acquisition of the UK arm of the Italian Sirap Group will see the two long-standing business in the packaging sector combine and help diversify PFF’s product range.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

