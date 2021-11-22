VINCI Construction signs an agreement to acquire a group of public works contractors in Canada from Northern Group of Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, Nov. 17, 2021 McapMediaWire Life on Earth Inc, (OTC PINK: LFER) (“LFER” or “The Company”), a technology and software company currently in the business of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud based solutions, has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire the CareClix group of companies from Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC: SOLI) to expand the Company’s business into the Telemedicine and Medical Software Services industry. The CareClix group of companies will be acquired as wholly owned subsidiaries. The CareClix subsidiaries being acquired by LFER are comprised of the CareClix B-to-C division, its B-to-B division, the software development division, and the RPM (remote patient monitoring) division. More detailed information will follow regarding the different operating entities and their functions. The Company expects the acquisition to be finalized after the final due diligence process is completed, with the execution of a Stock Purchase Agreement on or before December 17, 2021, and the closing of the transaction on or before December 31, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO