Qantas to launch Melbourne-Delhi route

businesstraveller.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas has resumed international flights from Melbourne for the first time since the onset of Covid-19, and will launch a new route from the city to Delhi in December. The carrier’s first international service from Melbourne in 20 months took off for Singapore today (November 22). Qantas Group...

www.businesstraveller.com

