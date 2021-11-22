ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Giant green hydrogen project powered by 6 GW of off-grid solar and wind proposed for South Australia

By Bella Peacock
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKallis Energy Investments, led by South Australian-based Terry Kallis, is proposing to develop an enormous 6 GW project in the state’s north. The Moolawatana Renewable Hydrogen Project, as it’s called, could potentially see a combined solar and wind farm, each with up to 3 GW of capacity, being used to power...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BP plans large-scale green hydrogen project in UK

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said on Monday it plans to set up a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in northeast England, generated with wind, water and solar energy to aid Britain's move away from fossil fuels. The project, dubbed HyGreen Teesside, aims to produce 60 MWe (megawatt electrical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Mainstream Renewable Power successfully raises EUR90millionin additional equity funding to acceleratenew market entriesand build-out of gigawatt-scale renewableassets

The capital increase raised €90millionfrom Mainstream’s current shareholder base, including Aker Horizons, which maintained its 75% stake in the company. Demand from Mainstream’s Irish investor base was strong, resulting in an oversubscribed transaction. The funding round will help accelerate the company’s growth, extend its footprint and support its ambitions of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Renewable energy microgrid to power Japan’s Okinoerabu Island

Kyocera has entered a comprehensive partnership agreement with the towns of China-cho (pronounced Chi-na) and Wadomari-cho on Okinoerabu Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, to construct a renewable energy microgrid1. The agreement, completed in September 2021, is designed to support sustainable economic development while reducing carbon emissions on the 93.2km2 island with a population of about 12,000 residents. The microgrid will operate on locally produced renewable energy, using a power-balancing technology to maintain energy supply even during natural disasters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#South Wind#Wind Energy#Hydrogen#South Australian#Gw#Japanese#Korean#Kallis Energy#The Kallis Family Trust#Starfish Hill Wind Farm#Moolawatan
pv-magazine.com

VERBUND acquires 150 MWp PV installation from BayWa r.e. near Granada

The Illora solar park is located in Pinos Puente, near Granada. The design comprises three PV system sections with a planned total capacity of 147.6 MWp. Illora will produce approx. 260 GWh of green electricity per year. Construction of the photovoltaic park commenced in May 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other details of the transaction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

U.S. decarbonization goals hinge on scaling up heterojunction solar cell tech

In September, the United States Department of Energy released the Solar Futures Study which outlines how solar energy could produce 45% of the nation’s electricity by 2050. In order to reach this target, the U.S. would need to deploy 1,570 GW of solar by that date. The target also hinges on the existence of a concerted policy effort, aggressive cost-reductions, extensive deployment of other clean technologies, and expansions of the transmission system, as well as large-scale electrification of end uses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo: The Highest Efficiency Bifacial Module in the “True” Sense

They want to maximize the ROI of a bifacial investment, get better pay off from the balance of system (BOS) and installation cost. N-type TOPCon bifacial is the answer and quite rightly. JinkoSolar’s TOPCon bifacial module – Tiger Neo, is claimed as “the true and top-rated bifacial solar module, as it has achieved a front conversion efficiency of 22.3% and a rear conversion efficiency of 18.9%, representing a bifacial factor of 85%, well exceeding the performance of the PERC bifacial.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Australia’s new agricultural work visa could supercharge the forces of exploitation

The Australian government’s new temporary visa for agricultural workers is meant to fix labour shortages in the agricultural sector. But it’s a risky approach that could lead to more exploitation of low-skilled farm workers and fewer permanent skilled workers. The agriculture sector is heavily reliant on temporary visa holders for labour, with the two main sources being “backpackers” doing three months as a condition of further stay and workers from the Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste sponsored by employers to work full-time. The new Australian Agriculture Visa will enable employers in the farming, forestry, fisheries and meat-processing sectors to recruit full-time workers...
AGRICULTURE
FOX59

On this day in space: Australia launched its first satellite

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day back in 1967, the first Australian satellite was launched. It was named Weapons Research Establishment Satellite and lifted off from the Woomera Test Range in South Australia and weighed almost 100 pounds, according to space.com. This satellite circles the Earth from pole to pole. The mission made Australia the seventh […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
windpowermonthly.com

Plans for 4GW Irish offshore wind farm to power green hydrogen facility

Enterprize Energy has signed an agreement to build a $10 billion offshore wind farm off south-west Ireland to power a green hydrogen facility, it has been reported. The 4GW project will supply electricity to the 3.2GW onshore Green Marlin hydrogen facility being developed by E1-H2 and Zenith Energy. The energy companies have signed a precursor to a power purchase agreement, with EI-H2 off-taking the energy, according to Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sun sets off solar storm that could affect power grid and satellites – and create swirling northern lights

Small geomagnetic storms could hit the Earth after the Sun spat out plasma, experts have said.The minor storms could affect some equipment on Earth as well as making aurora visible in some northerly places, experts say.The coronal mass ejection unleashed by the Sun is expected to sideswipe Earth’s magnetic field, experts warned.But there is no reason to worry, despite some reports that suggest there is cause for concern, and any effects are likely to be very limited.The Met Office said that the CME will probably arrive late on Saturday or early on Sunday.There is thought to be a 30...
ASTRONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enplugged.com

FAQs About Living With Off-Grid Solar Power

There are plenty of solar solutions that are designed to meet the needs of individuals and households around the world. One option, off-grid solar power, can be beneficial for some and overwhelming for others. Solar systems will be dependent on the needs of the household, which leaves many people with questions. Let’s go over some frequently asked questions about living with off-grid solar power that you may not know the answer to.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Poland may reach 30 GW of solar by 2030

The Polish PV market is expected to grow strongly during the current decade to reach 30 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030, according to the Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The experts also expect the country's cumulative capacity to grow from around 6.3 GW currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Semi-transparent solar module for greenhouse applications

Researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have developed an organic solar panel based on dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) for applications in greenhouses. “We used the panels to investigate the trade-off between energy production for an advanced aquaponics greenhouse, and its effect on filtering light for crop growth,” research author, Luigi Vesce, told pv magazine. “We covered a 2 m2 greenhouse area with 40 modules.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar module prices drop for the first time in the past six months

Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink has reported that the average price of polysilicon remained stable at RMB269 (US$42.1) per kg this week in China. It noted that this price level is still three times higher than that reported last January. As for wafers, PV InfoLink says that M10 (182 mm) wafers saw their price decline 4.9% to RMB5.38 per piece and M10 (175 mm) drop 5.64% to RMB6.36. G12 (210 mm) wafer prices remained stable at RMB8.93 per piece. This trend is due to high inventory levels and low operation rates of wafer factories. Referring to solar cell prices, PV InfoLink said that M10 PERC monocrystalline cells are now cheaper by 0.9% at RMB1.14 per W, while the price of M6 mono PERC cells dropped 1.9% to RMB1.08 per W. A price drop was also reported for G1 (158.75 mm) mono- and poly-crystalline products, which saw prices decrease over the previous week by 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Furthermore, according to PV InfoLink, last week solar module prices dropped for the first time in the past six months. Average prices for M6, M10 and G12 mono PERC modules fell by 1%, 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively, to RMB2.01, RMB2.04 and RMB2.04 per watt.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Portugal launches auction for 263 MW of floating PV

The Minister of Environment and Climate Action of Portugal, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, has launched an auction for 263 MW of floating solar PV capacity to be deployed on seven national dams. The minister revealed in a press conference that interested developers will have until January 29, 2022, to submit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar heat pump solution for water, pool heating

U.S. solar thermal panel manufacturer Fafco has developed a photovoltaic-thermal heat pump solution for water and pool heating. “The solution utilizes an open-loop solar drain-back style system that is coupled to the Phoenix which would be mounted on a wall near a hot water storage tank,” the company's founder, Freeman Ford, told pv magazine. “The simplicity of the system lends itself to a quick to understand and install solar system along with an all-in-one heat pump, circulation module and additional thermal storage of approximately 5kWh.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy