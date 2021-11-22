ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Begay, Ph.D. #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth #NAHM #AmericanIndianandAlaskaNativeHeritageMonth

By Takara
 7 days ago

The Navajo tribe had come into federal education money for veterans and was recruiting Navajos who might go to college. Begay was plucked from the Shiprock community and tribal officials decided he would study mechanical engineering. He hitchhiked to Albuquerque and enrolled in the University of New Mexico on the strength...

IBM’s Eagle, a 127 Qubit Quantum Processor

IBM claims it has taken a major step toward practical quantum computation. On Monday, the company unveiled Eagle, a 127 qubit quantum processor. IBM claims it’s the first such processor that can’t be simulated by a classical supercomputer. To make sense of what that means, the company says to simulate Eagle you would need more classical bits than there are atoms in every human being on the planet. IBM is crediting the breakthrough to a new design that puts the processor’s control components on multiple physical levels while the qubits are located on a single layer. It’s a design the company says allows for a significant increase in computing power.
7 transformative tools for your workshop

Helpful video from Stumpy Nubs on YouTube. This edition of Cool Tools is one you will not want to miss! Seven tools that everyone should see!
Quantum Birth of the Universe –Becomes a Multiverse, an Eternally Growing Fractal

“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
Making a Ruined Gothic Cathedral Model By Hand

C'mon, you know you want to build a ruined, beautifully-detailed gothic cathedral model out of paper, clay, wood, and foam, right? Here's how.
Collapsible Master Sword #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Note these 5 Suggestions Before Doing Your Ph.D.

You will often hear people tell you that a doctoral degree is a huge commitment. They will make their apprehensions clear through verbal or non-verbal expressions. I will be honest, I was pretty unhappy with the way people would tell me that I shouldn’t do a Ph.D. unless I lack an iota of doubt. Back then, when I had only started applying for Ph.D. programs, I was quite reactive to these suggestions. However, I gradually realized that there is so much that a person must consider before he does his Ph.D.
10% sitewide at Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories #makerdeals @EMSL

Through Monday, November 29, save 10% sitewide with checkout coupon code YAMS. Check it out and more @ https://shop.evilmadscientist.com Looks like there is a new larger format AxiDraw now too!. The Evil Mad Scientist Shop is the business side of Evil Mad Science LLC, a small family-owned company based in...
Brilliant is Beautiful: 2022 Princesses with Powertools Calendar #WomenInSTEM @reinventedmag

MELBOURNE, FL (November 29, 2021) — Princess calendars may be a tale as old as time, but the nonprofit Reinvented Inc. is rewriting the narrative with it’s 2022 Princesses with Powertools Calendar, featuring 12 women and nonbinary individuals who work in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and the trades dressed as popular princesses.
Martian Sunset Captured by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Mashable shares the unusual Martian sunset captured by Perseverance. On Twitter, the space agency explained this sunset’s muted colors. In short, there wasn’t much dust in the atmosphere when the rover looked up and snapped a picture. If there’s more dust in the atmosphere (and Mars is a notoriously dusty desert planet), more blue light wavelengths make it through the dust than other colors. “Fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths,” NASA explained. “This sunset looks different: less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average.”
Vintage NASA Ideas: Boy Band in Space #MusicMonday

Once upon a time, NASA wanted to send a boy band to the International Space Station. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:. The band started going to NASA events, including launches. Sometimes they would play; sometimes they would just hang out with astronauts at the afterparty. And Pearlman started telling them they were going to write a song for NASA and they were going to have their band logo on the side of a rocket. And then he told them that NASA wanted them to train to go to space and be the first musicians to perform at the International Space Station.
Dr. Audra Simpson #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth #NAHM #AmericanIndianandAlaskaNativeHeritageMonth

Dr. Audra Simpson is the author of Mohawk Interruptus: Political Life Across the Borders of Settler States and Professor of Anthropology at Columbia University. Audra Simpson is a political anthropologist whose work is focused on contextualizing the force and consequences of governance through time, space and bodies. Her research and writing is rooted within Indigenous polities in the US and Canada and crosses the fields of anthropology, Indigenous Studies, American and Canadian Studies, gender and sexuality studies as well as politics. Her recent research is a genealogy of affective governance and extraction across the US and Canada.

