ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

OPINION: COP26 was a disappointing success for the planet

By The opinion of Megan Buffington
Daily Nebraskan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems “push it back” is the motto of the world’s most powerful nations once again, because why use your power to create meaningful change?. Nov. 12 marked the end of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. Yes, 26. The UN Climate Change Conferences began in...

www.dailynebraskan.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
microsoftnewskids.com

Was COP26 a success or a failure?

Young climate activists look back on progress made at COP26. After two weeks of negotiations at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, countries signed an agreement to help fight climate change. World leaders made some progress in areas like deforestation. But they failed to find a way to limit warming to 1.5...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

Study reveals what people say makes life meaningful

(KTVX) – What makes life meaningful for people? Is it money or material wealth? Or is it being able to do things like travel or work? A study from the Pew Research Center looks at the things that people living in 17 “advanced economies” say make their lives meaningful. The study surveyed roughly 19,000 adults […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Cop26#Un#The Glasgow Climate Pact
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Reflections on COP26 – How Bad, Or Good, Was It?

COP26, this year’s UN climate conference, has ended. There has been and will continue to be a lot of analysis and opinion published about what happened and didn’t happen. The almost 200 countries represented there failed to agree to sufficient emission cuts to enable global warming to stay below 1.5° C. The developed nations also failed to commit sufficient financing to enable developing nations to adequately limit their emissions and respond to the climate crisis.
AMHERST, MA
msu.edu

Strategic messaging for the planet

Getting people to change their minds is never easy, particularly when it comes to politically charged issues like climate change. At Michigan State University, researchers in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences are studying how attitudes and associated experiences can shape the policies, programs and behaviors that may mitigate climate change, as well as practices that promote or stand in the way of solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

COP26: The Planet Is Saved! Actually, Not Quite

The COP26 climate talks in Glasgow are over. Have the inhabitants of Earth finally agreed that making their planet less livable is not the best long-term survival strategy? Well, kind of, but not quite. While some praised the steps made at the conference, many condemned the end product as "disappointing," "empty words," and a parade of "greenwashing" by richer nations.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
vegnews.com

Opinion: COP26 Shortcomings on Addressing Animal Agriculture and Climate Change

COP26, the 26th annual Conference of the Parties, is a summit designed to negotiate elements for immediate policy action from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This year the COP26 was tasked with finding, and acting upon, pressing areas of climate change to keep the global warming rate below 1.5 Celsius before 2030. Many countries independently signed on to NetZero carbon emissions commitments including the US and the host country, the UK. However, despite these ambitious goals, food systems—including agriculture and especially food and diet—were largely considered out of bounds amongst speakers and programming.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Stacey Vanek Smith. And I'm Greg Rosalsky. For decades, economists saw globalization as almost like this universal good. If a company that made socks in Virginia could more cheaply make socks in China, then it should probably move there. For America, this would mean cheaper socks, and for China, it would mean workers would be given a ladder out of poverty; win-win.
LABOR ISSUES
caribbeantoday.com

COP26 Was Not a Roaring Success, But Let’s Not Write it Off Just Yet

BELMOPAN, Belize – Ahead of COP26, (The United Nationals Climate Change Conference) there was a sense of urgency and expectation that had not been felt previously. Having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the negotiations that were set to take place in Glasgow were not just overdue, they were crucial. Island and vulnerable nations have been on the frontlines of the climate crisis for decades, and as the impacts worsen, the cost of inaction is not just measured in dollars, but also in human lives.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Indigenous leaders left COP26 disappointed, but celebrating ‘small wins’

After two intense weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, Indigenous leaders attending the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference are finally returning home. As the dust settles, many of them have begun to process the agreements reached by the nearly 200 nations. Indigenous communities went to COP with a clear set of demands. But they leave with a few symbolically significant, yet vague commitments.
WORLD
Boston University

POV: Takeaways, Hopes, and Disappointments from COP26

Four BU grad students who attended the Glasgow conference virtually reflect on what they learned. Millions of people around the world watched with a mix of excitement, aspiration, disappointment, and cautious optimism as negotiations unfolded at the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which ended earlier this month. Policymakers, multi-sector representatives, scientists, and young people spent two weeks refocusing global action to keep Earth’s warming under 1.5 degree C by implementing the Paris Climate Agreement adopted at the COP21 meeting. Their efforts resulted in bold pledges and announcements, including the Global Methane Pledge, alongside less ambitious formal negotiations that will succeed only through immediate and robust implementation.
UNITED NATIONS
frontiersin.org

Restoring our planet: Research Topics on COP26

With all eyes on the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this month, we have curated a list of our best Research Topics addressing the four goals of the conference. Explore collections on securing net zero and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, adapting to protect natural habitats, mobilizing climate finance, and tackling the crisis through collaboration.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

COP26: Success or failure? A climate correspondent's verdict

Was COP26 a success or failure? We ask TIME's climate correspondent. Justin Worland covered the twists and turns of the Glasgow climate summit. COP26 president says 1.5 C warming target still within reach 'but its pulse is weak'. The 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell […] The post Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy