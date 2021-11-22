Annual “Turkey Run” to Deliver 3,500 Thanksgiving Baskets to Local Nonprofits

JAMESTOWN — On Sunday, Jamie Billquist will once again be giving out 100 turkey dinners to families in need. Billquist is holding the giveaway in honor of his late wife, Rosemary Billquist. Rosemary “Rosie” Billquist was shot and killed by a neighbor who mistook her for a deer on Nov. 22, 2017. For the past few years, he has given away Thanksgiving meals in Rosemary’s memory. Billquist said it helps him get through this difficult time, while at the same time, he is able to help others in need.

