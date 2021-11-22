Annual “Turkey Run” to Deliver 3,500 Thanksgiving Baskets to Local Nonprofits

The 29th CEA/Johanna Foods Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving day in Flemington. Over 2,000 runners took part in the run. Ryan Mahalsky, of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, finished first place over all and men's division with a time of 14 minutes 48 seconds. 4 / 15. 29th annual CEA/JFI Turkey...
The Peavine Care Center food pantry is offering Thanksgiving food baskets to hungry families in Cumberland County in time for Thanksgiving. The baskets contain a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will feed a family of eight. Turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner bread and pumpkin pie...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is once again ensuring families in their jurisdiction have a holiday meal this Thanskgiving. The law enforcement agency partnered with the Cub Scouts Troop 292 Tuesday to prepare the food baskets, with a turkey and all of the trimmings. The...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Perrysburg Kiwanis volunteers carried out their annual Thanksgiving basket haul Wednesday morning, but this year there were loads more deliveries than before. The club joined forces with The Salvation Army and Walt Churchill's Market to expand their inventory to serve even more Wood County families in need.
TorHoerman Law is hosting its eighth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Alton Amphitheater. The law firm will give away 500 turkeys and will have a raffle with other prizes and items. The event will be a drive-thru style and contactless due to continued...
Mission Moms, a Lantana-based nonprofit that supports area families in need, is facing an urgent need for donations ahead of their annual holiday meal mission work. Turkey prices are roughly double what they were three years ago due to supply and labor issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Bank of America study. Families around the country are watching inflation rise and their Thanksgiving meal is going to be more expensive this year.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of Amarillo residents will be participating in the High Plains Food Bank’s Turkey Run and donation Tuesday afternoon, raising money and awareness for the food bank as the holiday season approaches. According to a news release from the organization, approximately 15-20 runners from Amarillo National Bank will depart from […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 9th annual turkey run will focus on fighting hunger and providing food assistance for families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays, with donation helping the cause. According to the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB), the run is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, with runners departing from the ANB Health […]
After a one-year break due to COVID-19, the Berkeley Police Association has kicked off its annual “turkey basket” fundraiser for Thanksgiving 2021. Learn more about the BPA’s Thanksgiving 2021 turkey basket fundraiser on GoFundMe. The association, which is the union that represents Berkeley police officers, has raised more than $4,000...
Folks have until Friday, November 19, to participate in the Moses Lake Turkey Drive and drop off canned food and other non-perishable pantry staples at Moses Lake based healthcare organizations. Samaritan Healthcare will bring the donations to the Moses Lake Food Bank for needy families in Moses Lake and Warden.
Throughout the month of October, members of the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS® (R-BAR) collected over 3,670 pounds of food and goods to donate to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading, PA. As active members of the community, invested in the wellbeing of our neighbors, R-BAR Realtors® understand the importance...
On Thursday, local realty group Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston will distribute 3,000 turkeys to 200 organizations working to supply Thanksgiving meals to families who need them. Reporter: Kasey Cunningham. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
MADISON, Wis. – The Goodman Community Center is asking for help as they work to feed families this Thanksgiving. The Center plans to begin handing out Thanksgiving baskets this weekend, but still needs groceries for 4,000 families. GCC has delivered Thanksgiving groceries to Dane County families in need for the...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is gearing up for its 23rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway. The project started in 1998 and gave away 12 baskets to families in need. Now, they’re planning to give 500 boxes to families Nov. 19. The boxes will include turkey,...
The 8th Annual Turkey Run to deliver and feed over 10,000 people in need throughout our area. ECS will be donating turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets full of all the holiday trimmings to local non-profit organizations. This year, they will be providing over 2500 turkeys and baskets. CEO Ed Medeiros leads the gathering and distribution every year as well as provides the funding to make this happen. East Commerce Solutions employees and members from other local charities assist in the loading, transportation, and unloading of the baskets at each location.
JAMESTOWN — On Sunday, Jamie Billquist will once again be giving out 100 turkey dinners to families in need. Billquist is holding the giveaway in honor of his late wife, Rosemary Billquist. Rosemary “Rosie” Billquist was shot and killed by a neighbor who mistook her for a deer on Nov. 22, 2017. For the past few years, he has given away Thanksgiving meals in Rosemary’s memory. Billquist said it helps him get through this difficult time, while at the same time, he is able to help others in need.
Instead of just eating until you're stuffed this Thanksgiving, do something healthy to kick off the day and help support local charities at the Annual Marin Turkey Trot. Marin Turkey Trot returns for 2021 on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021. The Bank of Marin Turkey Trot features fun races for the entire family, including the Youth 1-mile for ages 5 and up, Turkey Trot 5K, and the Pilgrim 10K. All races start and finish at the College of Marin Indian Valley Campus at 1800 Ignacio Boulevard in Novato.
Operation Turkey Houston plans to assemble and deliver over 8,300 Thanksgiving meals this year to families experiencing food insecurity. According to Tim Stroud of Cypress, it’s a feat that involves more than 1,000 volunteers, a long list of community sponsors, and smoking 6,500 pounds of turkey. Stroud said this year...
Comments / 0