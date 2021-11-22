UConn men’s hockey hangs on to beat No. 15 UMass Lowell, 2-1

TROY, N.Y. – Six different players recorded multiple points, including the first two collegiate goals from sophomore John Beaton, which paced the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team to a 7-2 victory over Long Island University, on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 6-5-1 overall, while the Sharks drop to 2-7-2. Beaton (Stittsville, ON / Youngstown Phantoms) got the scoring started at 11:11 of the opening frame, firing a shot from the top of the left circle that beat LIU graduate student netminder Kris Carlson (Centerville, VA / Alaska-Anchorage) low, glove side. Helpers on Beaton's first tally went to seniors Jake Johnson (Bloomington, MN / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders) and Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces).

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO