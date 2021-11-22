Bachelor's Degrees 11/22/21

Beginning Fall 2022, a new concentration will be available at Bellevue College! Due to the rising relevance of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the ever-evolving modern industry, BC has added the option to receive an Information Systems and Technology (ITS) Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) with a Concentration in AI. This addition comes following feedback from major tech employers including Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook in that it could be a valuable asset for students to have an AI concentration if they are hoping to someday work in that field.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO