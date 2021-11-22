ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor's Degrees 11/22/21

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Alma Center: Spencer Spaulding, exercise and sport science.

Arcadia: Aaron Benson, exercise and sport science.

Baldwin: Brooke Mikla, public health and community health education.

Chetek: Nicole Dau, nuclear medicine technology.

Eau Claire: Brianna Banks, management; Daylon Desouza, finance; Alison Pankratz, radiation therapy; Jaiden Sullivan, nuclear medicine technology.

Elk Mound: Erik Strand, exercise and sport science.

Ettrick: Hayes Probus, chemistry.

Fountain City: Andrea Richmond, therapeutic recreation.

Galesville: Callie Thundercloud, marketing.

Hixton: Jamie Johnson, public health and community health education.

Hudson: Julia Schultz, therapeutic recreation.

Menomonie: Tori Williams, radiation therapy.

New Auburn: Nicole Winiarczyk, nuclear medicine technology.

Osseo: Jaiden Birtzer, public health and community health education.

Thorp: Rachel Jensen, public health and community health education.

