Four people have been killed and and at least 19 others injured after extreme winds hit Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul.Winds of up to 130 km (81 miles) per hour were felt, according to the country’s Meteorology General Directorate, with extreme conditions expected in nearby provinces like the western coastal city of Izmir. “Due to the adverse weather conditions caused by southwesterly winds that have been effective in Istanbul since the morning, four people have lost their lives, one of whom was a foreign national and three were our citizens; 19 of our citizens were wounded, three of whom are in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO