Finding the perfect gift isn’t easy, but if you’re determined to cross every name off your holiday shopping list in one swoop, you may not need to look beyond Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off an extensive selection of home decor, tabletop accessories, and luggage (including one of our favorite suitcases!). But don’t wait—Our Place’s Perfect Pot, which went on sale for the first time ever, has already sold out before the shopping weekend has even officially begun. So take advantage of price slashes on other covetable cookware for the friend who loves hosting, or even cozy throw blankets and charming ceramic bowls as cheap as the popcorn your relative who can’t stop bingeing Squid Game is sure to be filling them up with. With 824 home items on sale—and counting!—we found 20 giftable finds worth checking out.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO