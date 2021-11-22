ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Cash Token Heading Lower, Fails To Hold Vital DMA’s Lines

By Pratik Chadhokar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Cash token over the monthly chart is trading under the bearish momentum while failing to hold its vital moving averages and drop below it. The coin is currently trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, with average volume activity. The pair...

Filecoin Token Price CMP Under Pressure, Falls Below All DMA’s

Filecoin token price falls below all vital moving averages, and bears are overpowering at the current scenario. The crypto asset is presently struggling below its all major moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-DMA lines, and bulls are trying to push the coin above its short to medium-term moving averages.
MANA Price Analysis: Will MANA Token Price Break Above Symmetrical Triangle?

The MANA token price action forms a symmetrical triangle in the 4-hour chart. The MANA/BTC pair trades at 0.00008486 BTC with a fall of 3%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $2.86 Billion, indicating a 10% rise. The MANA token price action showcases a retracement to thesupport trendline...
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Polkadot increases

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 5.45% to 22 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Polkadot (DOTUSD) increased 2.38% to $35.93, and Ripple (XRPUSD) rallied 1.71% to 97 cents.
HNT Price Analysis: Will HNT Token Price Shatter The $37 Support Zone?

HNT token price action retraces to the $37 support zone. The HNT/BTC pair trades at 0.0007073 BTC with a fall of 5.56%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $26 Million, indicating a 20% fall. The HNT token price action showcases a retracement to the $37 support zone in...
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM Token Expecting a Breakdown Towards The Support

The XLM token price slips below the several EMA’s during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $861 million. XLM/BTC pair is trading positive by 0.4% at 0.00000597 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the XLM token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves below the yellow line and guarantee a downtrend as long as prices are below the moving average.
Solana Price Analysis: SOL Coin Needs to Recover Above The 50-EMA

The SOL coin price is testing to stay above the 50-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,581 billion. SOL/BTC pair is trading positive by 3.7% at 0.00357021 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the SOL coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency...
Kusama coin Price Analysis: The KSM Coin Provides A V-Top Bearish Reversal

The KSM/BTC pair was trading at 0.006152 BTC with a loss of 8.07%. The 24hr trading volume in KSM coin is $138.3 Million. In the early November dates, the KSM coin continued the bull rally initiated in october. The coin price made a new higher at $520 resistance which has previously rejected the coin on June 11th. The coin price entered a correction phase from there, hinting a pullback opportunity for crypto traders.
Bitcoin Cash Token Rebounding Back, From Demand Zone.

Bitcoin cash token over the monthly chart is trying to rebound, after testing the support or demand zone at the lower side. The crypto asset is currently trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100 and 200-day lines, with average volume activity. The pair of BCH/BTC is...
XRP Price Trying to Bounce Back From Vital Support Zone.

XRP price at the monthly chart is trying to rebound, after facing decline from the higher levels. The crypto asset is currently trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100 and 200-day lines. The pair of XRP/BTC is trading at 0.00001741 BTC with an intraday gain of...
Cosmos Price Analysis: Atom Coin Price Bounceback May Push It Beyond $35

Atom coin price is currently seeing a recovery on the daily chart which can push the coin price to a new high. It has seen a loss of more than 4% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of COSMOS suggest a strong upside momentum in price. In contrast, ATOM/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 1.8% in the past 24 hours.
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Price Is All Set To Rally Beyond $100

FIL coin price is observing a strong paced recovery and can soon see a new high in the future. In Contrast, the Filecoin price has seen a loss of more than 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Filecoin upside recovery may soon push it beyond $80 in the future. Meanwhile,...
BAT Token Bullish Momnetum Still Intact, As Placed Above $1.00

BAT token is trading under the strong bullish momentum, while making higher highs and higher lows over the monthly chart. The crypto asset is trading above its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines over the monthly chart. The pair of BAT/BTC is trading at 0.00002625...
Siacoin price analysis:- After an excellent bullish run led by the bulls, now the bears are trying to push the price down. Will we see a bearish run now?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the bulls made an excellent run bullish run and hit a resistance level. Now the bears are trying to push the price down. We can see the wick in the current candle. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will go towards the resistance with the bulls to towards the support and break it? First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the overbought zone near the 71, and the RSI line is pointing towards the 80 mark, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is above the 50MA, both are above the 100MA, and the 20MA is pointing upwards, which means the bullish trend.
