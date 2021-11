Publicly released documents reveal that QF-16 jets have been regularly supporting the AIM-260 missile program. The U.S. Air Force has been busy flying QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target, or FSAT, missions in support of the Lockheed Martin AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program. While the AIM-260, or JATM, remains a highly secretive weapon, it’s now clear that test work is well underway, with around 30 FSAT missions last year alone. This would make sense given that the goal is to have the new missile start arming Air Force and Navy aircraft as early as next year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO